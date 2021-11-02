Amid rising prices, fuel sales grow in the country – News

Sales of diesel and gasoline in the Brazilian market in September reached levels higher than the pre-pandemic period, amid the consecutive rises in prices. The assessment is that the heating of consumption signals a recovery of the economy, after the most critical phase of the health crisis.

Read also: Bolsonaro predicts new fuel increase and justifies increase

According to data from the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), fuel distributors sold in September this year 5.4 billion liters of diesel oil, a volume 3.3% higher than last year and 10.7% above that verified in the same month of 2019. Gasoline sales reached 3.4 billion liters, an increase of 11.6% and 13% over the same period of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

The increase in consumption coincides with the sequence of increases in fuel prices. With the last readjustment last week, the rise in the price of gasoline in refineries has already accumulated an increase of 74% and that of diesel, 65%, this year. At stations, the average price last week was R$ 6.562 and R$ 5.211, respectively. The maximum value of gasoline reached R$7,889.

Brasilcom (National Federation of Distributors of Fuels, Natural Gas and Biofuels) assesses that the growth shows the resumption of economic activity. “The increase in sales is due to the slow and gradual recovery of the economy against a one-year base of pandemic and circulation restrictions,” he says in a note.

atypical demand

The search for fuel has made Petrobras register “atypical demand”. The company said in October that it received orders from distributors far above those seen in previous months and beyond its production capacity. Compared to November 2019, according to the company, distributors’ demand for diesel increased by 20% and for gasoline, 10%.

“We are seeing a heating up of consumption. With this, it will be necessary to increase the volume imported,” says Sérgio Araujo, president of Abicom (Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers).

He explains that the national refineries, both Petrobras and private, do not have the capacity to produce the necessary volume to meet demand. The structural deficit is 25% for diesel demand and around 15% for gasoline. Thus, there is a need for imports to meet the market. According to Abicom, 1 million cubic meters of diesel oil and 250,000 cubic meters of gasoline are imported per month.

With the sale of refineries below parity, private importers stopped operating. The company imported to guarantee supply, paying more than it was selling, since the price in the domestic market is below the foreign market.

“For private companies to start importing again, there are two paths. Either Petrobras sets its price adjusted to the international market, which we believe will not happen in the short term, or the company stops importing and sells only products from their refineries. Thus, private companies can import and sell a little more expensive than Petrobras’ price,” says Araujo.

For this, according to him, it is important that Petrobras inform distributors what will be the volume of fuel made available in December. The company informed through a note that it has not yet received orders from customers for the month of December.