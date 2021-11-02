Ana Maria Braga unburdens herself a year after the death of Tom Veiga, Louro José, and reveals the pain of the loss

Ana Maria Braga vented about the absence Blond Joseph this Monday (01), the day he completed one year of the death of Tom Veiga, the parrot interpreter. O More you also remembered the date and paid tribute.

Away from Globo for a week after suffering a domestic accident, Ana Maria spoke up on your Instagram. “A year ago I lost my everyday companion. The pain of losing Tom and Louro is that of losing a child. The emptiness you left Tom…“, she wrote.

“I don’t even have words!”, completed the presenter. In another post, she said it’s a difficult date because of the memories. “Hard day. There are a lot of memories, a lot of nostalgia”, he confessed.

Tribute to Louro José

Without the presence of Ana Maria Braga, the More You honored Louro José with the participation of famous puppets on TV, such as the cavalinhos do Fantástico and the character Júlio, from the children’s program Cocoricó.

“November 1st became a milestone in Mais Você’s history. Because it’s been a year since we lost Tom Veiga”, said Fabrício Battaglini, Ana Maria’s substitute in the morning.

“A special guy, generous, everybody’s friend, smart, fun and a friend that we had the happiness of living together for so long”, declared the presenter.

Talitha Morete, who also replaces the veteran, also spoke about Tom Veiga. “For Ana Maria he was a son and for the team he was much more than a co-worker. A good-humored reference, save Lourinho!”, he said.

Tom Veiga died on November 1, 2020, at 47 years of age, victim of a hemorrhagic stroke.

Ana Maria Braga reveals the origin of the parrot

In an interview with the podcast Bichos na Escuta, presented by journalist Giuliana Girandi at GloboPlay, in June, Ana Maria revealed that Louro José was inspired by a pet parrot that you have on your farm. She also said that the name is a tribute.

“The name Louro José was a tribute to my father and my son. My father was called José and my son is Pedro José. In other words, it was only fair that a parrot was called Louro José Braga.

[Para o programa] I wanted a pet to interact with me, talk to me. Dogs and cats don’t talk, for example. We came to the conclusion that it must be the parrot and with the same name as my pet“, said Ana Maria Braga at the time.