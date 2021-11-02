Antonio Conte has ‘advanced talks’ to take over Tottenham after Nuno’s resignation

Conte is expected in the next few hours in London to take over as coach of Tottenham after the resignation of Nuno Espírito-Santo

According to the ESPN, O tottenham have advanced conversations with the technician Antonio Conte for him to take over the club after the resignation of Nuno Espírito-Santo, confirmed this Monday by the London team.

Nuno was fired after just 17 games, after a meeting involving president Daniel Levy, football director Fabio Paratici and other board members opting for termination with the Portuguese.

Tottenham returns to the field this Thursday (4), at 5 pm (GMT), against Vitesse, by the Conference League

Sources heard by the report said that you Spurs offered Conte an 18-month contract, with an option to renew for another year.

the italian is expected in London in the next few hours to continue the conversations and settle his return to Premier League, a competition in which he was champion with the Chelsea, in 2017.

The sources also pointed out that Conte had already negotiated with Tottenham in the middle of the year, before the hiring of Nuno, but said “no” to the proposal of the Spurs after knowing he wouldn’t have extensive control over various aspects of the cast, such as signings.

Espírito-Santo, by the way, was not even one of the first options of the British team, which still probed names like Erik ten Hag, Brendan Rodgers, Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso before opting for the Portuguese.

Sources heard by ESPN still revealed that several “medallions” of the Tottenham squad still lost confidence in Nuno after the bad start to the season. The Portuguese equaled Christian Gross, who also lost five of the English’s first 10 games in 1997.

The level of hostility shown by the fans of Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last Saturday during the 3-0 loss to Manchester United, left the top London team impressed and made them opt for the coach’s departure.

In addition to the bad time at Premier League, Tottenham is also in a complicated situation in the UEFA Conference League.

Antonio Conte celebrates Inter Milan victory over Hellas Verona Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The English team is only in 3rd place in group G, and has a decisive commitment against Vitesse, next Thursday, away from home. Next Sunday, the rival will be Everton, for the English.