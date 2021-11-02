Apple One Premium can now be signed in Brazil – MacMagazine

Who wanted to sign a plan for Apple One but never did due to the 200GB storage limit of the iCloud+, now you can celebrate! Today, Apple finally launched in the Brazil the Apple One Premium plan. In addition to access to Apple Music, to Apple TV+ and to Apple Arcade, users who subscribe to such a plan will also have access to the Apple Fitness+ and the 2TB of storage on Apple’s cloud service.

Now, in addition to the Individual and Family plans, which have arrived in Brazil since the launch of the Apple One, the most robust package of Apple services is already available here and can be signed by BRL 69.50 monthly, with the possibility of free evaluation for one month — as was the case before.

The forecast was that it would be released only on Wednesday (3/11), but as of today it is already appearing for users — at least those who were already subscribers to some Apple One plan.

Apple apparently decided to change the name of the plan in Brazil: while worldwide (at least where it is available — more on this below) the plan is called Premier, here Apple calls it Premium.

The arrival of the Premium plan in Brazil — and in 16 other countries — was only possible thanks to the already announced arrival of Fitness+, which, together with the robust storage of iCloud+, justifies the “exclusivity” of the new package in relation to those already available. Apple Fitness+, however, is not yet available; it’s not supposed to air until Wednesday, anyway.

In these countries, it is worth noting, the Premium/Premier plan does not offer the Apple News+, service only available in Australia, Canada, United States and United Kingdom.

By subscribing to Apple One Premium, users save R$40 — the sum of all services is R$109.50. The prices of Individual and Family packages – although the dollar has been rising a lot in recent months, were maintained: R$26.50 and R$37.90, respectively.

To subscribe to the Apple One (or change plans, if you’re interested in the new one), the path is the same as usual: for the iPhone/iPad, go to Settings ” [seu nome/ID Apple] » Subscriptions. You can also access this screen by opening the App Store, tapping on your photo and then on “Signatures”.

On the Mac, you have to go to System Preferences » Apple ID » Media & Shopping » Manage…; when you do, a screen will open in the Mac App Store and you can choose your plan by clicking on the Apple One banner.

If you’ve already paid for 2TB of iCloud+ separately, this will automatically be canceled when you migrate to Apple One Premium — but you can later, if you like, re-subscribe it separately to add 4TB.