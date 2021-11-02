Argentine technician is shot during Third Division match – 11/01/2021

The game between Ferro Carril Oeste and Huracán Las Heras, by the 3rd Division of Argentina, was interrupted yesterday (31), due to shots fired from the stands. The coach of Ferro Carril Oeste, Maurício Romero, was shot and the moment of confusion was registered by fans present.

In the images it is possible to see the players and referees running towards the tunnel accessing the pitch trying to protect themselves from the targeted shots from the stands, but the bullet hit Maurício Romero, coach of the visiting team, in the shoulder.

In a statement on Twitter, Mauricio Romero’s club announced that the coach was transported to the hospital in the region soon after the incident and that he is fine. “After several medical examinations, Maurício Romero was well and out of danger, having later given a statement to the local police,” he said.

The match was obviously suspended at the end of the second half, as there were no conditions to proceed. The visitors were in front of the marker, winning 3-1.

Huracan Las Heras also reacted to the violent act of the fans themselves through a post on Facebook: “May all those who harm the club stay away so that the real fans can come back.”