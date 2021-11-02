Assistant did not follow protocol in accident that killed director · TV News

David Halls, assistant director working on Rust, the film in which the accident involving actor Alec Baldwin occurred and which caused the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (1979-2021), spoke publicly about his role in the production of the film. He admitted that he did not follow the recommended protocol and that he did not carry out a thorough inspection of the weapon used.

Halls was one of two people named by Sheriff Adan Mendoza as in charge of weapons inspection on set. Besides him, gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez was also responsible for taking care of the security of the team with pistols and ammunition.

According to the assistant’s testimony to authorities, Halls was checking the gun barrels for obstructions and opening the hatch to see if it contains bullets or “cold” projectiles, meaning that they don’t work. Upon analyzing the pistol used by Baldwin, he noted that there were three shots, but he went against protocol by not continuing the inspection.

In a statement sent to The New York Times, Halls lamented what had happened and praised Halyna’s talent. He further reinforced the film industry’s need to re-evaluate security protocols on film and series sets.

“Halyna Hutchins was not only one of the most talented people I’ve ever worked with, but also a friend. I’m shocked and saddened by her death. creative process again. My thoughts are with everyone who knew and loved Halyna,” he declared.

The Assistant Director is an industry veteran who has been at the center of security breaches and personal misconduct complaints on past projects. In 2019, he was fired from the production of the film Freedom’s Path after a crew member was wounded by a loaded gun.

According to information revealed by gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez, two more shots with loaded weapons had already been fired on Rust’s set. A few hours before the fatal accident, several members of the production had resigned over financial and safety reasons.

On October 21, Baldwin accidentally fired a loaded gun during a rehearsal for the film Rust that killed Halyna and injured Joel Souza, the film’s director. Police confiscated the items from the set and forwarded them to the FBI laboratory during the investigation.