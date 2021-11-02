‘At first it was a shock’, says a resident of Porto Alegre with breast cancer; 1% of cases affect men | Rio Grande do Sul

National statistics from the Ministry of Health indicate that, in every 100 cases of breast cancer, one affects men. Tourismologist Marcos Moreira, 36, resident of Porto Alegre, discovered in 2020 that he was one of them. Watch the testimonial above.

“At the beginning it was a shock, because we were always told that only women have breast cancer. But I discovered that, even though it is rare, men can also have it”, says Marcos.

The diagnosis came amid another cancer battle in early 2020. He was already treating a sarcoma in his elbow and knee, which has now been cured.

However, she began to feel a swelling in her breast and detected a lump in her nipple. When investigating with ultrasound, mammography and other tests, confirmed the neoplasm.

“I had a bit of difficulty because not all specialists are used to treating breast cancer in men. And, in addition to the treatment, I had to take care of myself a lot, because I caught the entire period of the pandemic,” he says.

1 of 1 Marcos Moreira was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 and is awaiting surgery in Porto Alegre — Photo: Personal Archive Marcos Moreira was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020 and is awaiting surgery in Porto Alegre — Photo: Personal Archive

Covid was a two-way obstacle, explains Marcos. First, because it required social distancing and protection at home, since I had low immunity. Then, because the treatment steps were postponed due to restrictions in hospitals due to the coronavirus and there were no beds available.

He says the surgery was canceled twice and still has no date to happen. “I believe that soon I will be fine. I have all my exams and medications up to date, and I just wait for the surgery to end this period soon and be able to return to normal life”, he says.

Treatment is similar to that of women, but diagnosis is usually clinical

According to the National Cancer Institute (INCA), there is no survey on breast cancer diagnoses, only estimates for new cases. For Brazil, are estimated 66,280 for each of the years from 2020 to 2022.

In relation to fatal cases it is different. In the most recent survey of the Atlas of Cancer Mortality, from 2019, of the 18,295 deaths from breast cancer in Brazil, 227 (1.2%) were men — which corroborates the estimate.

“Breast cancer in men has a great chance of having a genetic component. Every time you meet a man with breast cancer, you have to evaluate the rest of his family, because there may be other people at risk. Now, in terms of survival is similar to that of women,” explains breast cancer specialist Marcelo Bello, director of the Hospital do Câncer III, a unit of INCA specializing in breast cancer.

The kind of most common cancer among men is prostate cancer (29.2%), well ahead of the others such as colon and rectum (9.1%) and trachea, bronchus and lung (7.9%). But that is not why one should not pay attention to the breast.

According to INCA, men have no indication of preventive exams like women. The recommendation is that they immediately seek an assessment if they notice something suspicious and avoid delaying the search for health services.

In the last three years, according to the Cancer Information System (Siscan), 485 mammography exams in gauchos – about 160 per year or once every other day, average.

“The diagnosis is usually clinical, because, as it is a very rare disease in men, it does not participate in screening programs for it”, points out the breast specialist.

But the treatment is the same for women: chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery, in which the removal of the breast (mastectomy) is the most common.

“In fact, it’s all based on the knowledge that we have about women. The male breast is very small and has virtually no chance of preserving it and having a good oncological result. Aesthetically, it doesn’t cause so much damage. The rest is. similar to women’s: identify the type and treat it in the same way,” says Bello.