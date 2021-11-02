At the end of Império, José Alfredo shocks Maria Marta with a goodbye kiss.

José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) will surprise Maria Marta (Lilia Cabral) in Império. The Commander will kiss the woman after hearing an emotional statement. The couple will not imagine that it will be the last gesture of affection between them, as the rich man will die in the last chapter of Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

Everything will happen after the wedding of Cristina (Leandra Leal) and Vicente (Rafael Cardoso). The blonde will choose to spend her honeymoon at her house in Santa Teresa and will cause the “empress” to feel strange. Alexandre Nero’s character will then provoke her. “What made our night in a five-star hotel in Geneva better?”

The matriarch of Medeiros will be direct with her husband in the scene that will aired this Tuesday (2) . “Honestly? A fantastic, wonderful life, with all the moments that a true couple is entitled to. Including those of pure lowliness. We were very happy. will announce it.

José Alfredo will give a sincere smile and approach Maria Marta. This will be one of the rare moments of affection between the couple, who have been on a war footing since the beginning of the second phase of the plot. “I know it was like that. You can be sure I know that very well,” the rich man will say.

He will give a kiss to the mother of his heirs, who will burst into tears at her husband’s initiative. Without saying anything, the “man in black” will leave the room in which the two will have been talking. “After this kiss he goes into the arms of the other one,” she will say, aloud.

Not knowing that he is about to be killed by José Pedro (Caio Blat), the commander will not see the event as a farewell. In fact, this will be the last straw between him and his wife.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year. The serial goes live on the next 8th.

