Athletico-PR suffers from embezzlement for the game against Flamengo, for Brasileirão – Flamengo

PHOTO: DISCLOSURE / ATHLETICO-PR

Flamengo faces Athletico-PR at 4 pm (Brasilia time) this Tuesday (2nd), at the Arena da Baixada. This match is valid for the delayed match of the fourth round of the Brazilian Championship. The team from Paraná has some important shortages to face Mengão.

Alberto Valentim, coach of Athletico-PR, suffers from the absence of Zé Ivaldo, who is suspended, Nicolas, injured, Lucas Halter, injured, and Matheus Babi, who has a physical problem in his knee. These last two, by the way, only return to work in the 2022 season.

Athletico’s coach also has to worry about the team’s hangers-on, which are: Nicolás Hernández, Abner, Léo Cittadini, Terans, Nikão and Renato Kayzer. If one of these receives a yellow card, he will be suspended for the match against Red Bull Bragantino, on Sunday (7th).

Flamengo, in turn, also suffers from absences and hanging, but needs to beat Athletico-PR at all costs. That’s because Rubro-Negro is third in the table, with 49 points in 26 duels played, ten behind the leader Atlético-MG, who has 59 in 28 matches.