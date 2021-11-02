Athletico x Flamengo: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

athletic and Flamengo duel this Tuesday, at 4 pm, at Arena da Baixada, in a postponed game of the fourth round of Brasileirão. Hurricane occupies 15th place, with 34 points. Fla is in third place, with 49 points. ge follows everything in real time, live and for free, as well as videos of the main bids.

The teams faced each other in less than a week of the semifinal game of the Copa do Brasil. In the last Wednesday, Hurricane beat Mengo by 3-0, at Maracanã, and marked a place for the final of the competition.

Series A complete table

O athletic lives in a bad moment in Serie A and comes from three straight defeats: Santos (home), Fortaleza (away) and Fluminense (home). Hurricane faces a fast of five matches without winning in the Brazilian Nationals, which, added to the games mentioned above, still has a draw with Chapecoense (away) and a defeat against Bahia (home). The team from Paraná is closer to the Z-4 ​​(four points) than the G-6 (seven points).

O Flamengo renewed hope for the title after beating Atlético-MG at Maracanã last Saturday. The difference for the leader now is 10 points, but the Cariocas have two games in hand, one of them is against Athletico. If they win the two late matches, the team will shorten the distance to four points.

Datasheet: Athletico x Flamengo

Athletic – Coach: Alberto Valentim

The athletic coach does not have defender Zé Ivaldo, suspended. The low will be supplied by Pedro Henrique, who was spared against Santos. Now, midfielder Léo Cittadini and attacking midfielder Nikão, who started on the bench due to wear and tear and were used during the second half, should resume ownership.

Athletico’s likely lineup has Santos; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Nicolás Hernández; Marcinho, Erick, Léo Cittadini and Abner; Terans, Nikão and Renato Kayzer.

Probable Athletico x Flamengo

Embezzlement: defender Zé Ivaldo (suspended); left back Nicolas (thigh injury), defender Lucas Halter (left foot injury) and forward Matheus Babi (knee injury). The last two – Halter and Babi – only return in 2022.

Hanging: Nicolás Hernández, Abner, Nicolas, Léo Cittadini, Terans, Nikão and Renato Kayzer.

Flamengo – Technician: Renato Gaucho

Renato is still far from having full strength at his disposal. In addition to the embezzlement of the last matches, he will not have Bruno Henrique, who will serve an automatic suspension. Vitinho is the favorite to join the team. In defense, the tendency is for Gustavo Henrique and Léo Pereira to be kept, since David Luiz and Rodrigo Caio did not travel to Curitiba.

Flamengo’s probable lineup has Diego Alves, Isla, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira and Ramon; Willian Arão, Andreas and Everton Ribeiro; Michael, Vitinho and Gabigol.

Embezzlement: Bruno Henrique (suspended); David Luiz is in preparation after recovering from muscle injury; Rodrigo Caio, Arrascaeta, Diego and Filipe Luis are under the care of the medical department.

Hanging: Everton Ribeiro and Rodinei.

Flamengo's likely squad to face Athletico-PR

