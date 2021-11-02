Atlético-MG president criticizes Flamengo for trying to postpone the end of Serie A: ‘He wants to benefit from everything’ | Flamengo



Michael celebrates the goal that gave Flamengo the victory over Atlético-MG last SaturdayMarcelo Cortes/Flemish

Rio – The Brasileirão game schedule has still been something to talk about. After Flamengo took a stand asking for the postponement of the end of the championship, it was the turn of the president of Atlético-MG, Sergio Coelho, to talk about the situation. The manager criticized the Rio team, which he said he wanted to benefit from everything.

“Flamengo doesn’t stop, right? He wants to benefit from everything, he feels he owns the world. It has always been like that and always will be. But things have changed. In the past, Flamengo managed to change the 1980 championship final, the The first round was at Maracanã, and the second at Mineirão. He managed to reverse it. But, now, times have changed and, today, there are more serious people in the CBF,” said Coelho to “Rádio Itatiaia”.

“In June and July, on a FIFA date, Flamengo asked the CBF not to play two games, because their players were in the national teams. The CBF allowed it and said that it would be tight later on. And it also gave us this opportunity. At the time, I met with our coaching staff and the football director and we thought it best not to postpone our games, because it would complicate things later on, there would be no dates. And Flamengo wanted to, we had the same right, because we gave players to various teams. So he has already benefited back there, not playing with the depleted team. Now, he wants to benefit again,” he concluded.

The postponement requested by Flamengo would change the completion date of Brasileirão from December 9th to December 15th. With that, it would open another date to adjust to the number of missing rounds. According to Flamengo’s VP of external relations, Luiz Eduardo Baptista, the current dates would benefit Galo.

“Flamengo still has 13 games to play, Atlético-MG 12. We have insisted with the CBF to change the end of the Brazilian to 12/15, as we would have 14 dates. Ending the 9th, it favors Atlético-MG because Flamengo will have played 13 games in 39 days and Atlético 12 in 45 days,” said the manager on social networks.

Sergio Coelho was against the idea, explained that the changes requested by BAP would influence the dates of the Brazil Cup finals, when Galo will face Athletico Paranaense and with that, the vacation of the Minas Gerais squad would be postponed and therefore would have an impact on the calendar of 2022.

“Our players will go on vacation on December 16th, 17th and will return, possibly, on January 15th, 16th. And the Minas Gerais Championship starts at the end of January. If there was this change, which will not exist, according to Flamengo wants to benefit, our two final games of the Copa do Brasil would be on December 18th and 21st or 22nd. Our players would return from vacation at the end of January, almost together with Mineiro’s first game. That’s unacceptable.” finalized the agent.