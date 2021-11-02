Audio shows that director of Minas did not fire Maurício for homophobic speeches

An audio obtained by the ge.globo report pointed out that the director of Minas Tênis Clube, Elói Lacerda de Oliveira, did not fire the central Maurício Souza because of his comments on social networks classified as homophobic, but rather to protect the athlete’s image.

“He wasn’t fired because he’s homophobic, because he’s not homophobic. What he said was a personal statement from him. He was sent away for his protection. And he received his salary in full and the protection of Minas”, said Elói Lacerda de Oliveira.

The official also spoke about an action filed by 20 LGBTQI+ parliamentarians at the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais, which accuses Maurício of the crime of homophobia. For Eloi, these politicians are part of radical groups.

“We have to learn to be proactive and not reactive. These radical communities are active. They were at Melitta’s presidency in Germany, they were at Fiat in Betim, there in Italy, right? And we were literally surrendered, everything we did was simply defeated, because there were thousands of demonstrations against Minas, against Maurício”, he lamented.