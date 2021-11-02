Auditions phase is marked by surprises with 5th coach, blocks and unprecedented presentations | 2021

If the first two programs of Blind Auditions were already breathtaking, you can’t imagine what’s next in this Tuesday’s episode, 11/2! And to let you know what’s happened so far, here’s a summary of the best moments of The Voice Brasil’s debut week:

⭐Teló as fifth technician

Michel Teló is the fifth coach of ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo

The new dynamic arrived and Michel Teló followed the first program outside, in a reserved space. Those who are not chosen by the other technicians on stage, during the Blind Auditions, now have the chance to join the country team.

1 of 4 IZA reacted with emotion to the choice of WD, on ‘The Voice Brasil’. — Photo: Playback/Globoplay IZA reacted with emotion to the choice of WD, on ‘The Voice Brasil’. — Photo: Playback/Globoplay

The technique was chosen by WD, who spoke about the representation that the singer has in his life. Moved by the speech, she said: “I think that when we sing, all we want is for them to connect with us, to feel inspired by what we do”.

⭐ Presentation of technicians

Technicians sing ‘Alegria, Alegria’

In addition to the participants, the technicians gave a show of charisma and talent with the presentation of “Alegria, Alegria”. Our now favorite quintet sang Caetano Veloso’s hit and showed personality in every part of the song.

2 of 4 Claudia Leitte is moved by the story of a participant in ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo Claudia Leitte is moved by the story of participating in ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo

Claudia Leitte was moved by the story of EuLá, a visually impaired participant: “Faith is the certainty of what we don’t see. I was delighted, moved by what you said and brought with your message”.

❌ Lulu Santos blocked

3 of 4 Lulu Santos realizes she has been blocked on ‘The Voice Brasil’. — Photo: Playback/Globoplay Lulu Santos realizes that he was blocked on ‘The Voice Brasil’. — Photo: Playback/Globoplay

In the opening episode of the competition, 26/10, during Hugo Rafael’s presentation, coach Lulu Santos realized that he was blocked by his friend IZA and didn’t take long to comment on the situation on the program – 99% in a good-natured way, but that 1 % still resentful.

❌ And… IZA blocked too

IZA finds out she was blocked on the second night of Blind Auditions — Photo: Globo

During Thais Pereira’s performance singing “I Wish”, the four coaches’ seats were turned. However, in IZA’s, a surprise: the singer was blocked by Carlinhos Brown, and was prevented from having the voice of the São Paulo singer on her team.

Michel Teló presses the button and guarantees first voice in his team — Photo: Globo

Michel Teló showed that the “outsider” is not kidding! After choosing Criston Lucas on the first day of Auditions, he took advantage of the second program to give Bella Raiane and ex-The Voice Kids Fabiana Gomes a chance to have them on his side, on his team!

⭐Unpublished presentations

4 of 4 Stage of ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo Stage of ‘The Voice Brasil’ — Photo: Globo

To end this bombastic summary of the opening week, it’s time to talk about more impressive voices that have appeared in an unprecedented way on Gshow. On TV, you saw a clip with some members of Team Lulu, Claudia, Brown and IZA. But here we separated everything for you to watch again:

‘The Voice Brasil’: see unpublished presentations from the first day of Auditions to the Blind

‘The Voice Brasil’: see unpublished performances from the second night of Audições ao Cegas

Learn more about the 10th season contestants: