Bad breath caused Blind Marriage couple to end their relationship | Gabriel Perline

Disclosure/Netflix Klebber Toledo and Camila Queiroz are the hosts of the Marriage to the Blinds, Netflix reality show

The column uncovered why one of the Blind Marriage’s most shipped couples broke up and said “no” on the altar of the Netflix reality show: the bad breath of one of the participants. Yes, you read that right! The person in question suffers from halitosis, and this has soured the relationship.

I know that gossip by half can kill a gossip, but I evaluated the case well and decided to just give the clues so that you who watched the reality show can connect the dots and decipher this enigma, which isn’t even that complex. I talked to people close to the mysterious protagonist of this text, and they all told the same story.

The couple started the season on high combustion, exuding sexual energy and attunement. They starred in hot scenes in front of the cameras when they were alone, with the right to kisses, hugs, hands on private parts…

The problem was when the couples left that honeymoon and were confined in apartments in São Paulo, and started to live together. The person who was in a relationship with the “victim” of halitosis shared this detail in an outspoken tone with other participants, as if it were a negative point in the relationship.

To make matters worse, some participants did not like to hear such exposure and decided to alert the person in question that the subject of bad breath had been shared.

From that moment on, the relationship fell apart and nothing was able to rescue the glow of the beginning of the relationship. The person felt so exposed and humiliated that they even stopped kissing their partner on the mouth. There were many tears that fell, mainly for having interpreted the act as a betrayal of their intimacy.

And since there was no apology from the pair who gossiped with other attendees, by the time it came time to go up to the altar, the decision to reject the marriage had already been made.

The trauma caused by the exposure was so great that nowadays the two do not speak anymore, and the victim of the situation doesn’t even mention the name of his former partner in the interviews he has been giving.