Bad breath caused the couple on the ‘Blind Marriage’ reality show to break up, says columnist

posted on 11/02/2021 00:19 / updated on 11/2/2021 00:20



(credit: Reproduction/Netflix/Twitter/@gadec89)

Among so many problems that a couple can face, it seems that bad breath is worth mentioning. According to information from columnist Gabriel Perline, from the portal IG, a couple of lovebirds from the reality show blind marriage, from Netflix, ended the relationship due to a bad smell in the mouth of one of the two.

The columnist did not reveal which couple was in question, but guaranteed that they were one of the hottest and hottest on the show.

The duo would have left the reality and started to live together in an apartment in São Paulo. That’s when the problems started.

Annoyed with bad breath, one of the people in the relationship would have shared the problems with other reality colleagues, and then talk goes, talk comes, the discontent reached the ears of the owner of the “stinky mouth”.

The person affected by the bad smell felt offended after all the exposure and decided to put an end to the relationship. He would have considered gossip as a “betrayal of his intimacy”.