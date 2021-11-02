Band hits the hammer and defines Faustão’s first musical attraction

Preparations for Faustão na Band’s new show are in full swing and the first musical attraction of the veteran presenter’s show would have already been defined. According to information from the TV News website, Fausto Silva and the attraction’s producers chose the musician Zeca Pagodinho to be one of the musical attractions of the presenter’s debut on the Band, which is scheduled to take place on January 17, 2022.

Also according to information from the publication, the sambista will be the first musician to go to the veteran communicator’s program. Other musical attractions are being defined by the production of the program, but they face some obstacles as a schedule. Another limitation that the veteran presenter will have are the singers who have an exclusive contract with Rede Globo and need authorization to go to other stations.

As in the case of Claudia Leitte, Carlinhos Brown, Iza, Michel Teló, Lulu Santos and Ivete Sangalo, most are judges on The Voice program, while “Queen of Axé” commands “The Masked Singer”. But the impasse has everything to be easily resolved, since the presenter has a good relationship with the singers hired by the Marinho network.

Zeca Pagodinho and Fausto Silva are longtime friends. In 2002, the veteran musician even received from the presenter the gold disc for his CD, “Deixa A Vida Me Levar” which had a song with the same name that was very successful that year. And the samba musician is not the first name to be confirmed as a musical attraction in Fausto Silva’s debut at Bandeirantes.

According to information released last July by columnist André Romano, from Observatório da TV website, the TV veteran will also have the participation of a strong friend of country music. The singer Leonardo should sing his greatest hits of his 38-year career on stage for Faustão’s new Sunday program on the São Paulo radio station.

Faustão’s wife reveals behind the scenes:

Journalist Luciana Cardoso, wife of presenter Faustão, shared on her social networks at the beginning of October, Backstage records of the new Veteran Communicator show on Band. In the post on her Instagram profile, Luciana wrote: “It’s coming! All done with a lot of love by this 1000-grade team”, wrote the communicator.

In the images, it is possible to see Fausto Silva’s wife gathered with a group of employees in a kind of auditorium. In the publication’s comments, celebrities such as Adriane Galisteu, Fafá de Belém, Lucy Ramos and Luiza Possi made a point of leaving messages in support of the veteran presenter’s new project, which is scheduled to debut in early 2022.

As was the case in his traditional Sunday program on the Marinho radio station, Faustão’s new television program on Bandeirantes will feature pictures already known by the Brazilian viewer, they are: Pizza do Faustão, Confidential Archive, Dance of the Famous, Faustão Olympics, Videocassettes and Sexlandia.

The presenter’s well-known dancers will also be present in his new attraction on the São Paulo radio station. According to information from the website, a TV observatory, the dancers who were hired for the veteran presenter’s new project will receive about three minimum wages, an amount equivalent to R$3,000 a month, in addition to employment benefits.