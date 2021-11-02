Band pauses conversations with Leandro Hassum after director’s admission · TV News

The Band temporarily paralyzed talks to hire comedian Leandro Hassum. Who negotiated directly with him was the broadcaster’s programming director, Antonio Zimmerle, who had to be hospitalized for a few days to deal with health problems in São Paulo. Now, the theme will only be resumed after your recovery.

Having Hassum in front of a talk show would be one of the novelties for the Band’s prime time in 2022 – the channel tries to be competitive and fight for at least third place in the audience against SBT. Hope is pinned on Faustão’s arrival to occupy the 8:30 pm range, Monday to Friday.

According to the TV news, Antonio Zimmerle had scheduled a meeting for the last 22nd with Hassum. But, as the director was hospitalized days before and is still recovering, both are looking for a new date in their calendars. There is still full interest from the station in signing the contract, even because it is an “old love affair” between the parties.

Most likely, Zimmerle and Hassum will talk again starting next week. The comedian took advantage of this period in Brazil to participate in programs. The most recent of them aired on Sunday (31), when Leandro Hassum appeared on SBT’s Passa ou Repass.

The protagonist of films such as the trilogy Till Luck Do Us Part and Tudo Bem no Natal que Come (2020) has experience in interview attractions. After leaving Globo, in 2019, he was hired by the Turner group to present the talk show Tá Pago on TNT, which opened in August of that year.

The program, which had 15 episodes and a single season, put celebrities in a studio similar to a bar so they could reveal, among drinks, dishes and desserts, new stories, subjects and different details of their lives and careers. A second round of interviews was arranged, but was eventually suspended because of the pandemic.

The column found that Leandro Hassum is a fan of the talk show led by Jimmy Kimmel on the ABC network, which brings together interviews with famous people and good-humored pictures, with the participation of popular people, and wants to do something similar in Brazil. The idea is for your show on Band to be weekly.