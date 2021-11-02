Band provokes Globo and takes action to overshadow the debut of BBB 2022

Faustian has a set date to debut in Band, January 17th. Interestingly, the same day as the first show of the new season of BBB 2022. The famous will present a new attraction, from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 pm to 10:45 pm.

The main attraction of the first program will be Zeca Pagodinho. The idea of ​​the channel, discussed daily by the production of Faustão na Band, is to make the presenter as comfortable as possible on stage.

According to Notícias da TV, the Band’s goal is to rescue the air of the extinct Perdidos na Noite (1986-1988). Among the possibilities is to revive Pizza do Faustão, extinct on Globo at the time of Domingão.

On the 17th, Faustão na Band should catch at least 15 minutes of BBB 2022, which should debut right after Um Lugar ao Sol, at 22:30. SBT and Record should duel with soap opera programs. By time, Silvio Santos’ channel should add Programa do Ratinho to the dispute.

Faustão x Globo

Fausto Silva will guarantee a million dollar fine due to the termination in June. According to columnist Ricardo Feltrin, from UOL, the presenter will pocket no less than R$ 40 million due to the outstanding amounts between June and December.

The value, according to the publication, refers to the full payment of his wages until the last day of this year, when the contract ends, in addition to the participation that the presenter would have in testimonial “merchandising” and in advertising campaigns in which he would be entitled to a percentage.

In one campaign, for example, Faustão received around R$ 5 million free. His salary, according to estimates, was around R$ 3.5 million and R$ 5 million per month.

The columnist also revealed that the agreement made between the presenter and the Marinho family broadcaster guarantees the full payment of the R$ 40 million, without installments. With the departure of Domingão, Fausto will start his new project: commanding an attraction in Band.