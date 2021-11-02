Bank of America cuts target price; now, stock can go up “only” 81%

O Bank of America (BofA) cut the target price of the shares of the Usiminas (USIM5) from BRL 26 to BRL 24. The review is also equivalent to reducing the fair value of ADRs (American Depositary Receipts) from US$ 4.70 to US$ 4.40 per share.

With the revision, Usiminas’ potential high is now “only” 81% over the R$ 13.25 with which it closed the trading session on Friday (29). The recommendation remains to buy.

According to BofA, the company was harmed, in the third quarter, for underperforming. Lower-than-expected shipments of steel products and higher production costs weighed on EBITDA, an important reference for cash generation.

This was, in fact, one of the main arguments for cutting Usiminas’ target price. The adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter, R$2.9 billion, was below the market consensus and the R$3.2 billion expected by BofA.

The drop in shipments and higher costs were partially offset by the better average sales price obtained by the company, at R$ 6,670 per ton of steel, 13.4% above the second quarter average and 2.4% better than the forecast for the BofA.