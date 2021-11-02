Banks can now set their own opening hours – Economy

Federation allowed banks to define their own service policy, after the growth of digital services

Bradesco returned to normal hours, but reserved an hour for priority audiences. (Photo: Marcos Maluf/Archive)

The Brazilian Federation of Banks authorized each institution to define the hours of operation according to its own policies. In this way, there will be no return to normal as it was before the covid-19 pandemic.

The rationale is that digital services gained relevance during social isolation. “During the period of social isolation, the use of digital media, such as mobile banking and internet banking, had a great expansion, consolidating these platforms as the majority in the preference of Brazilian consumers”, says the federation in a note.

Banco do Brasil allowed each branch to set the time. The agency at Rua Marechal Rondon, for example, will be open from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm; while the one on Avenida Bandeirantes opens from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm. The customer can check the schedule on the institution’s website.

Santander determined that from 9 am to 10 am, it will only receive priority customers, and from 10 am to 4 pm, the general public. Itaú also reserved the period from 9:00 am to 10:00 am for the public made up of retirees and pensioners, and the general public will be served from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Caixa continues to serve from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm. As of November 23, it will return to the hours of 11am to 4pm in Campo Grande, but it will have different hours inside. The complete list of hours is on the bank’s website.

Bradesco is another one that has reserved the hours from 9:00 am to 10:00 am for the priority public, but only opens the others from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.