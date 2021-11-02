Banks carry out online debt negotiation task force until November 30 | Ceará

From November 1st to November 30th, financial institutions will carry out a debt negotiation task force aimed at individuals with overdue debts. The negotiation does not include the modalities that involve loans with collateral of assets. The entire procedure is performed online.

The joint effort is promoted by the Central Bank, the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), the National Consumer Secretariat and the Federal Senate

To start negotiating a debt in arrears, the debtor must register on the platform. After finalizing the registration, it is necessary to choose the institution with which you want to negotiate and report the problem. The bank has up to 10 days to review the request and submit a proposal.

To prepare the citizen for the renegotiation, the Central Bank makes available a specific page of information to the client. Through it, it is possible to find out which debts are in arrears, when it is worth participating in the joint effort and how much of the budget can be allocated to pay these debts at the time of negotiation.

On this same page, those interested in participating in the program will find, for example, a link to the Registry, through which it is possible to access the list of debts in their name with financial institutions.