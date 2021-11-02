Barcelona: after suffering an arrhythmia, Agüero will be out of the field for about 3 months

Sergio Agüero will leave Barcelona for at least three months, after suffering a cardiac arrhythmia last Saturday (30), in the match against Alavés, by LaLiga. The Catalan club released an official statement on Monday (1) and informed that the player will need to stay away from the pitch during this period and then be reassessed to find out the degree of the problem.

Player Kun Aguero underwent a diagnostic and therapeutic procedure commissioned by Dr. Josep Brugada. It is low and over the next three months the effectiveness of the treatment will be evaluated to determine the recovery process.

Agüero felt chest pains in the first half of the match against Alaves and was substituted. On Sunday (31), the Argentine striker underwent several tests that detected a cardiac arrhythmia in the player.

Since joining Barcelona, ​​Agüero has suffered injuries and has played little this season. In all, there were only five matches and a goal scored with the culés shirt.