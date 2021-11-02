Battlefield 2042, Forza Horizon 5 and more

With the proximity of Black Friday and Christmas, the games market intensifies the pace of releases. November is usually a month full of news and this year will be no different. There will be three sequels of very popular franchises and an avalanche of remakes or special editions for nostalgic fans.

Those who will exchange shots in the public’s preference are Battlefield 2042 and Call of Duty Vanguard, two traditional brands of FPS. Check out our first impressions of Battlefield, who decided to travel into the future, and Vanguard, who chose to return to the WWII setting.

Running out (literally) is Forza Horizon 5, this time set in Mexico. The look of the new generation is incredibly detailed and realistic. There are more than 400 cars at your disposal, and several natural scenarios to explore (including a volcano).

On the wave of remakes and re-releases, we have new versions of the GTA trilogy, Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, The Elder Scrolls V and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Check dates and more details in the video below:

FOLLOW START ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@start_uol?

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol