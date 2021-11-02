Battlefield 2042 with Ray Tracing on PC • Eurogamer.pt

NVIDIA and DICE have revealed that the PC version of Battlefield 2042 will feature Ray Tracing, which joins NVIDIA DLSS and Reflex. RT is this time dedicated to ambient occlusion for greater lighting realism, discarding the RT reflections present in Battlefield V.

This partnership sets aside any implementation of these technologies, at least NVIDIA DLSS and Reflex, for the most powerful consoles, PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S, as they are machines equipped with AMD hardware.

“Ray tracing refines the graphics, creating more realistic scenes that help you immerse yourself in the action. In Battlefield 2042, EA and DICE are introducing Ray-Traced Ambient Occlusion, which accurately adds shadows where game elements occlude lighting. Be it between a soldier and a wall, a tank and the tar, or the foliage and the ground.”

“NVIDIA DLSS delivers significantly superior performance in over 120 games and applications. It’s powered by our innovative AI rendering technology and dedicated Tensor Core AI processors found exclusively in GeForce RTX GPUs.”

“With NVIDIA Reflex, we can greatly reduce system latency, one of the main culprits behind unresponsive gameplay.”

It has also recently become known that the game will not include a 120Hz mode for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, revealed by a DICE element at ResetEra.

“Something to explore post-release, potentially. Resolution is not an issue, we are heavily loading on 128-player CPUs, and the CPU requirements to jump from 60 to 120 fps are not trivial. Reducing resolution will not be a problem. big help :)”.

The launch of Battlefield 2042 is approaching by leaps and bounds, it will be on November 19th, and it can be played earlier for those who pre-purchase the Gold and Ultimate versions.