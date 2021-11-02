Beer with less calories and no alcohol

The search for healthier habits has impacted a market that is not usually associated with this, the beer market. Options are beginning to appear in Brazil to serve people who maintain a more sporty lifestyle, but who want to consume the drink that is part of social gatherings.

Among the news are beers with less carbohydrates and calories, gluten-free or alcohol-free. This movement is already a reality in recent years in markets such as the United States and countries in Europe.

Market to be explored

“These beers come as an alternative. Less alcohol, less calories, precisely for those who are concerned with a healthier lifestyle. It is a large market segment to be explored”, says Alan Kuhar, professor of Marketing at ESPM.

The objective is to reach a healthier public that practices sports activities. A study by Asics in Brazil, conducted by the consulting firm Grupo Croma, registers that despite the decrease in sports practices in 2020, people have already increased the frequency of activities throughout this year.

Low-carb, low-calorie beer

The impact of these new habits can be seen, for example, in the movements of large breweries such as Ambev, which brought Michelob Ultra to Brazil.

It presents itself with a low-carbohydrate beer, up to 80% less than regular beers on the market, and also with low calories, 79 in each 355 ml long neck – a regular beer has around 150 calories.

The brand is the brewery’s global bet in an attempt to talk to these consumers. Michelob replaced, for example, Budweiser as the official brand of the American basketball league NBA, and introduced former sprinter and Olympic champion as Usain Bolt as poster boy.

Here, the brand was present at the Rio Marathon, in November, and announced the Espaço Michelob Ultra, at Ibirapuera Park, in São Paulo, with a series of training sessions.

Gluten-free Stella Artois beer Image: Disclosure

gluten free drink

Another option for the healthier beer, also from Ambev, is the Stella Artois Gluten Free, launched in 2020 and which has just gained national distribution.

With the version, the brewery serves both people intolerant to this type of protein as those who opt for a lighter diet. According to Felipe Cerchiari, innovation director at Ambev, people are increasingly looking for beverage options that fit their lifestyle and also with different consumption occasions.

According to him, the idea is to serve the consumer who seeks a balanced lifestyle.

Non-alcoholic Heineken Beer: focused on sports Image: Disclosure

69 calories per small bottle

Heineken also disputes this space with the zero alcohol version, launched last year, with 69 calories per long neck and 74 per can. Although the label also enters into other consumption occasions, such as responsible driving, the frontier of sport and post-training is also in strategy and communication.

“The idea is that we also have some platforms and initiatives in this area of ​​well-being, whether running or other types of sports”, says Priscila Fins, Marketing Manager for the Heineken brand.

Initially distributed in the South and Southeast, the version should enter other regions by the end of the year.

Craft beers

Craft beers are also seeking the healthy consumer. The European Center, which has been offering the Beer Sommelier – Home Brewer course for eight years, has felt this demand on the part of students. Healthy and non-alcoholic beers entered the pedagogical project of the classes.

“We realized that this issue of having low-calorie, gluten-free or alcohol-free beers with healthier alignment is no longer a trend, it’s a reality. At the end of the course, when we make beer and the student takes it home , they have been requesting products in this line for two years now”, declares Rogério Gobbi, academic director of the institution.

It is in line with this demand that Alright, from Curitiba (PR), is processing its first low-calorie label, a witbier made with orange peel and coriander seed, which already has a waiting list, according to Marcos Marcelino, master brewer at brand.

He says that the company is on a cycling route and also a stopping point for runners, hence the requests for healthier news. For next year, the company already has a project to develop an alcohol-free option, the second most requested within this line.

Another brand that has invested in this is Russian Roulette, which earlier this year launched an alcohol-free, gluten-free and low-calorie IPA (Indian Pale Ale) (79 per 350 ml can).

Presented as “the breakfast of champions”, the label is also advertised with an isotonic drink, a concept already heavily worked on in markets such as Europe. In Germany, for example, brands such as Paulaner and Erdinger exploit this characteristic for their alcohol-free versions.

Here, Russian Roulette had publicity actions at a bodybuilding gym in Campo Bom, in Rio Grande do Sul, where it is produced.

“We did this to spread the product precisely to those who have an active lifestyle, who go on a diet, physical activity, but not only for reasons of not having alcohol and not having gluten. Alcohol-free beers have great isotonic action, with many nutrients, salts and minerals. So, it is also great for the body’s water replacement”, says Jéssica Lopes, sommelier of the brand.

According to her, the success was so much that the second batch had to be anticipated.

what consumers think

For Juliana Mattos, sales manager and crossfit practitioner, having drinks that help maintain focus is a great alternative.

Dieting and getting heavier in training, she chose a beer low carb. “I can consume without compromising my workouts and without weight on my conscience”.

Rodrigo Ruiz, economist and bodybuilding fan, found in a zero alcohol beer the best solution to balance the diet with moments between friends.

“It helps with the socialization part and at the same time it makes sense for this moment when I’m on a diet,” he says.

According to him, who had already tried other labels, finding a quality alcohol-free option “opened a new door” in consumption. “If it’s not a quality beer, I’d rather have another drink,” he says.