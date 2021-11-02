Before and after the hair of pedestrians on the reality show

The 50-day milestone that “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) is coming, and a lot has already happened in rural reality. The pedestrians had time to fight, cry, leave the house and dream of winning 1.5 million, and also to renew their look.

There’s already been the tram of platinum pedestrians, others dyeing their hair pink and even peoa saying goodbye to hair extension. Check out the changes they made to their locks during this period.

Aline Mineiro

2021 Farm: Aline surprises by showing short yarns Image: Playback/Playplus

Aline Mineiro took the extension out of her strands with the help of Rico and Dayane, and assumed her short hair, which surprised the public by removing the extension, as most believed that this would be her natural hair.

The new look garnered much praise for the girl, who said she felt much better after the change. “Dude, I’m free. I’m so happy.”

And we can’t leave the ex-panicat’s wigs forgotten. Aline used some models to compose her looks at parties and even in the formation of the farm.

A Fazenda 2021: Aline Mineiro wore wigs at some reality parties Image: Playback/Playplus

arcrebian

The Farm 2021: Arcrebian bleached hair Image: Playback/PlayPlus

The ex-participant of “BBB 21” (TV Globo) started the rural reality show with his hair shaved and in its natural color, and in the last week, he platinized the strands, but kept the same cut.

It is worth remembering that Bil Araújo is one of those responsible for moving a large part of the inmates. The pawn is the first to take over the scissors and the cutter whenever someone needs it.

The Farm 2021: Bil Cuts Pedestrians’ Hair Image: Playback/Playplus

Dynho Alves

The Farm 2021: Dynho Alves entered the house with bleached hair, dyed pink and went back to wearing platinum hair Image: Playback/PlayPlus

The husband of MC Mirella, ex-peon of “The Farm 12”, started the rural reality show with platinum strands, decided to dye the strands pink after a few weeks and now has returned to showing his bleached hair.

Despite returning to the tone he used, the dancer changed the cut, leaving his hair a little longer and “spiky”.

Gui Araujo

2021 Farm: Gui Araujo platinum the wires Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Gui Araujo was another one of the pawns who joined the platinum tone. The ex-“From Vacations With Ex” kept the same haircut and, like other colleagues, decided to bleach the strands. And it takes work, ok? Weekly, the platinum group is taking care of the roots of the threads.

James Piquilo

A Fazenda 2021: Tiago Piquilo platinum his hair in rural reality show Image: Playback/PlayPlus

The country singer got a new color and haircut in the rural reality show. First, the pawn discolored the threads and revealed that he was not very satisfied with the result, quite yellow. Last week, Tiago went platinum and cut the wires, which earned him praise from his fellow inmates.

Valentina Francavilla

The Farm 2021: Valentina Francavilla dyed her hair pink Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Valentina was one of the people with a radical change in look. Mouse’s former stage assistant bleached and dyed her hair pink with Dynho’s help.

Erasmo Viana, Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband, even commented that he would be scared when he found Valentina by the headquarters, and apologized for the speech after having a conversation with Erika Schneider, the third eliminated from the edition.

Erasmo, MC Gui and Rico

Without major changes, the trio is more contained in the house. With the help of Bil Araújo, the pawns are preserving the cut and color of the threads as they entered the house. As there is still a long time to come, it may be that something new will pop into their heads.

The Farm 2021: Erasmo, MC Gui and Rico didn’t change the cut Image: Playback/Playplus

Day, Marina, Mileide, Solange and Sthe

Dayane Mello, Marina Ferrari, Mileide Mihaile, Solange Gomes and Sthe Matos have yet to make major changes to the confinement. A braid at the party, a bun for the formation of the garden and some curls for the elimination night. Will it be that until the end of the program they are inspired by Valentina and Aline and make a general change in the threads?

The Farm 2021: People Who Haven’t Changed Their Look Image: Playback/Playplus

