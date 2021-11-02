Before debuting, Faustão na Band’s show is lost in the team; know who · TV news

With just over two months to go, Fausto Silva’s show in the Band has already had a low on the team. It is the deputy Miss Universe Julia Gama, who had been confirmed in the attraction in July this year. The model claimed lack of time.

Julia said she wouldn’t be able to reconcile the recordings of the program with other projects she took on. The attraction will be shown in the Band’s prime time, from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 pm to 10:45 pm (Brasilia time).

The deputy Miss Universe still didn’t have a defined role in Faustão’s new attraction, but she had been very excited about the opportunity. The termination of the contract was made by mutual agreement between the parties, according to columnist Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo newspaper.

Preparations for Faustão’s debut in the Band on January 17th are in full swing. Zeca Pagodinho has already confirmed his participation in the first episode of the program; the sambista has a long-standing friendship with the presenter and has been on stage several times at the former Domingão do Faustão (1989-2021).

The dancers who were with the presenter on Globo are also being hired to act in the program. A large part of the team that was from the old station migrated to Band to work with the veteran.

According to the TV news he added, Faustão’s new program will have the old-fashioned communicator: without so many purchased formats and with more improvisation on stage. One of the paintings that will be revived is Pizza do Faustão, which was no longer made at Globo. The objective is to remind a little of the old Perdidos na Noite (1986-1988).

Faustão’s debut in the Band will coincide with that of Tadeu Schmidt in the BBB22 presentation. The journalist was announced as a replacement for Tiago Leifert on Globo’s main reality show and has already attracted the attention of several sponsoring brands.