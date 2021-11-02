Before the reunion, Klopp and Simeone minimize “escape” of greeting at the end of the game | Champions League

The remarkable scene of Diego Simeone running to the locker rooms as Jürgen Klopp walked to greet him at the end of the clash between Atlético Madrid and Liverpool last month was once again a reason for comment before the reunion between the clubs. The two coaches were asked about the matter on Tuesday, when they gave press conferences on the eve of a new duel, now at Anfield, on Wednesday, at 5 pm (GMT).

Diego Simeone was asked if he has a good relationship with Klopp and explained again that he does not like to greet the opposing coaches at the end of the game, as he considers the gesture a “false”.

I’ve already explained after the game and I reiterate: I don’t comply after the games because the coaches’ emotions are different. In England, it’s understood as chivalry, but I don’t agree, because I don’t like falsehood and I follow the feelings I have.” — Diego Simeone, coach of Atlético de Madrid

– I don’t know Klopp personally, but he is a great coach, I appreciate the great work he did where he was. But I never leave my opinion on other people’s teams because I have codes, and the coaches have to respect each other – commented Simeone.

Simeone watches Klopp: Argentinian left field without greeting Klopp in last duel — Photo: Getty Images

Klopp, in turn, was asked about Simeone’s opinion on the endgame greetings. The German tried not to create controversy and praised the work of his colleague ahead of Atlético.

– We don’t know each other very well, we can be friends, but we won’t have the opportunity because we don’t know each other very well. It’s amazing what you’re doing at Atlético and the time you have there. He always builds good teams, it’s impressive. As for the greeting, it wasn’t necessary for me to do what you did, but we are emotional people.

OK no problem. And if the same happens, we’ll greet first, and then we don’t know. The important thing is the 90 minutes of the game, not whether someone says hello or not.” — Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool manager