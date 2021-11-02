Binance temporarily suspends withdrawals due to “large order backlog”

This Monday (1st), the brokerage crypto Binance temporarily suspended all withdrawals, citing “a large backlog of orders”. The broker resumed withdrawals after a few minutes, but an hour later had to suspend them again for a certain period of time.

At 11 am, Brasília time, withdrawals were resumed, according to the broker.

The first reports of problems with withdrawals and internal transfers at Binance appeared around 8am, on the broker’s page on Reddit.

The timing of order buildup does not appear to be related to any specific market volatility, which is generally why crypto brokers experience problems due to increased activity.

According to CoinMarketCap, Binance did not have a specific increase in volume this Monday.

A brokerage rep told The Block that there was a technical error in the company’s database:

The temporary suspension of withdrawal of funds happened due to a problem in the database system that impacted our withdrawal service. The team was able to resolve the failure and verify that all data and dependencies were working normally, before we resumed withdrawals.

At no time were users’ funds in danger. We apologize for any inconvenience caused.