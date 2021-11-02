Bitcoin at $63,000, metaverse and more crypto subjects today

SAO PAULO – The cryptocurrency market is emerging in positive territory, with the majority of assets among the 100 with the largest capitalization rising in the first hours of the day. While Bitcoin goes back above US$ 63,000, tokens linked to metaverse projects again soar in price in the wake of Facebook’s name change announcement, which was renamed Meta.

Markets seem to ignore for now a report released on Monday (1) by the Biden administration with proposals to assign to stablecoins the same regulatory framework to which the banking system is submitted.

The best performance so far is the metaverse protocol The Sandbox (SAND), which advances 50% in the day and more than 230% in the week after raising US$ 93 million in an investment round and closing an agreement with Socios.com, company by behind the fan tokens of Flamengo, Corinthians, Atlético Mineiro and São Paulo, to create “a zone of fans of multiple sports” in the metaverse.

Other tokens that take advantage of the searches for the novelty that became the focus of Mark Zuckerberg are Enjin Coin (ENJ), which gains 27% on the day, and Chiliz (CHZ), crypto from Socios.com, which rises almost 18%. In addition, Decentraland (MANA) registers gains of 12% after a rise that reached almost 200% last week.

The good moment is followed by American Venture Capital investors, who continue to bet big on companies in the crypto sector. One of them is the Digital Currency Group (DCG), owner of Grayscale, which received a contribution of US$ 700 million from Softbank and Alphabet’s financial arm.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:03 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) $63,326.39 +2.5% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 4,459.51 +3.1% Binance Coin (BNB) $550.41 +2.9% Cardano (ADA) $1.98 -0.5% Solana (SOL) $207.34 -0.2%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours The Sandbox (SAND) $2.74 +50.1% Enjin Coin (ENJ) $3.16 +24.7% Audius (AUDIO) $2.84 +23.9% Chiliz (CHZ) US$ 0.502487 +16.2% Holo (HOT) US$ 0.01433014 +13.7%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Safemoon (SAFEMOON) US$ 0.00000480 -7.8% Fantom (FTM) $2.73 -4.3% Qtum (QTU) $17.14 -2.7% Secret (SCRT) $8.90 -5% Celsius Network (CEL) $4.37 -3.4%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 63.71 -1.71% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 83.3 -0.83% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 75.3 +0.4% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 21.94 -two% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 18.14 -0.6%

See the main news from the crypto market this Tuesday (2):

US government advocates bank regulation for stablecoins

Stablecoins, digital assets that have parity with fiat currencies like the dollar, are in the crosshairs of the US government and a portion of US lawmakers.

In a report released on Monday (1), the Biden administration says that these assets should gain a formal regulatory oversight structure as soon as possible, and recommends that the US Congress pass legislation to limit the issuance of private currencies by insured banks.

Thus, if legislation advances along these lines, companies like Circle, which issues stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) should seek a license to become insured banks.

Despite this, Biden’s economic advisers consider that stablecoins offer an attractive option for digital payments that could, according to the report, transform the way you pay for smartphones and gasoline to haircuts and cups of coffee.

After regulation, the Biden government expects stablecoins to “support faster, more efficient and more inclusive payment options”. In addition, the report points out that “the transition to wider use of stablecoins as a means of payment can occur quickly due to network effects or relationships between stablecoins and existing user bases or platforms.”

Owner of Grayscale raises US$ 700 million from Softbank and Alphabet

Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent of companies such as Grayscale, the world’s largest digital asset manager, raised $700 million in a new round of investments that valued the company at $10 billion.

This is only the second round of funding from the DCG, which had raised just $25 million previously. The investment was led by Japanese financial conglomerate Softbank and had the participation of CapitalG, the investment arm of Alphabet, owner of Google.

The bet is on the growth of investments in crypto by institutional investors, who have in Grayscale a cheap form of exposure to this market.

“We are the best representative to invest in this sector,” said Barry Silbert, founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, in an interview with CNBC. “We were looking for the kind of sponsors they could be, and we hope they will be with us on this journey for decades to come,” he said.

Round 6-themed crypto goes to zero in seconds in apparent $3.3 million hit

The cryptocurrency “Squid Game” inspired by the hit Netflix series Round 6, left investors at a loss after melting in price and going to zero in a matter of seconds on Monday (1).

The asset had soared 75,000% after gaining supporters with the promise of becoming a “play-to-earn” (play to win) project along the lines of Axie Infinity (AXS), in which the participant earns an income for playing.

However, a few days after launch, the price plummeted, evaporating around US$3.3 million in investments. The official website and social networks went down and those involved in the project, all anonymous, admitted having left the crypto aside.

The episode has the characteristics of a coup known in the crypto world as rug pull (carpet pulling), in which the creators of a given coin encourage other people to buy while keeping a high amount of units under their control. When the price reaches a certain level, they sell everything to pocket the profits, completely devaluing the assets sold.

Crypto apps become the most downloaded in the US

In the midst of a new high season for cryptocurrencies, apps from companies in the sector soared in the preference of US users and became the most downloaded of the moment.

In addition to the Coinbase brokerage app, which had already taken the lead in the ranking of stores last week, the Crypto.com exchange apps also gained prominence, specifically on the Google Play Store, by beating Tiktok in number of downloads.

Another well positioned is Square’s Cash App, one of the publicly traded companies that started buying Bitcoin last year as a treasury strategy. The company’s CEO, Jack Dorsey, who also heads Twitter, is a digital currency enthusiast and leads a physical wallet project for cryptocurrencies.

