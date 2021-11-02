Bitcoin opens the week in search of a new high and analysts point to US$ 89,000 as a target price

Bitcoin (BTC) had another week of testing at the support of US$59,000 and resistance that has consolidated since the last historical high, at US$63,000.

The week saw the largest cryptocurrency hit a bottom of $59,000 last Monday, then rebound and consolidate above $62,000.

One of the best-known experts in the BTC market, Plan B, put the $63,000 level as the “worst case scenario” for Bitcoin in October. The analyst hit the “worst case” of the cryptocurrency also in August and September.

Last Sunday, Satoshi Nakamoto’s White Paper turned 13 on Halloween. In the period, the largest cryptocurrency jumped from $0.0008 to a high of $67,000 this month.

For Cointelegraph contributor Rakesh Upadhyay, if the BTC loses the $59,000 level, the next support to watch will be close to $53,000. From the maximum of $67,000, Bitcoin enters into price discovery without resistance up to $89,000.

The good news is that Bitcoin faced a buying wall whenever it hit $59,000, including with nations like El Salvador buying the fall last week.

In Brazil, Bitcoin opens this week in practically the same way as last week. Despite having hit BRL 330,000 in the fall of last Monday, the largest cryptocurrency continues to defend the BRL 350,000, with the real in strong devaluation against the dollar.

Finally, another Cointelegraph Brazil contributor, Marcel Pechman, wrote last Sunday that the $60,000 level is critical to Bitcoin’s short term. If the cryptocurrency loses this level, it could well turn into resistance, frustrating bulls looking to end the year at $100,000.

