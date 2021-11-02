“Blind Wedding”: 10 bombastic things left off

The couples formed by the “Blind Marriage Brazil” will have the chance to remember the best moments and even that bullshit in a reunion scheduled on Netflix’s Youtube channel, on November 4. According to the Purebreak already reported, the only ones who said “yes” at the altar were Luana and Lissio, Carol and Hudson and, surprisingly, Thiago and Fernanda Terra.

Before dressing up as the bride and groom and confirming the wedding vows, it’s to be imagined that a lot of water rolled backstage, isn’t it? Thinking about it, we gathered everything that was left off and you can’t even imagine.

What did Rodrigo say about Day?

A question that stuck a lot in the public’s mind was: what did Rodrigo say about Day that hurt her so much? Apparently it wasn’t just one, but several derogatory comments about her and her physical details to other men.

Rodrigo would also have said “No” to Day

Like Dayanne, Rodrigo would also say “no” at the altar. From the beginning of their relationship, he spoke behind the scenes that the two of them together would not work.

Rodrigo’s comments to the other men in the experiment were always linked to the sexual side, while she was visibly concerned with building a true and deep connection with him.

Ana Prado fought with the participants

According to the profile “Segue a Cami”, Ana Prado would have fought with practically everyone and even threatened several of the lawsuits. “It’s been said that the gang has always been close, but she’s gone a long way since the second phase of shooting. When the show was close to airing, she apologized to some, but it seems like she got into a fight with almost everyone again,” he said. the Instagram account.

Carol was nicknamed “VT”

Also according to sources in the profile, Carol didn’t work out with several confined and her nickname among them was VT, as she always made choices that she knew would cause, like when she chose the black wedding dress.

Fernanda separated from Thiago

Out here, Thiago and Fernanda Terra got separated. In an interview with “GZH”, she said she doesn’t regret her choices, but that she was amazed by her ex-fiancé’s machismo. “I think in those whirlwinds of emotions I closed my eyes in a certain way. Now I see it in a very different way. I got scared, I said.

Thiago ended marriage by phone

The news that Thiago broke his marriage with Fernanda Terra over the phone spread and he denied everything on social networks. However, sources say they have proof that this happened, it is enough for the ex-fiancée to decide whether to expose it or not.

Fernanda and Mack stayed after “Marriage à Cegas”

During the program, Mack won a lot of support to continue with Fernanda after the audience got to know Thiago better. After the two ended, Nanda and Mack were reunited and had a moment.

Carol and Hudson would have a deal

Carol and Hudson would have arranged to make the wedding happen, according to “Follow Cami”. According to information, the activist wanted to continue the romance out here, but her fiance didn’t agree.

In recent participation in the podcast “Donos da Razão”, led by Foquinha and André Brandt, the lawyer said she is still married. Now, the public eagerly awaits the reunion to see if the two will keep the “happily ever after” version.

Other grooms were cut from the program

In addition to the protagonists of “Blind Marriage”, there were also other couples who got engaged and nobody knew. However, most of them would have separated soon after the recordings, while one follows along, but between comings and goings. There is still a couple who did not get engaged, but are still together to this day.

Reality participants earn cash

As in other realities, those confined to “Casamento à Cegas Brasil” also profited to participate in the game. Everyone in the cast earned a certain fee and this amount changed as the attraction progressed. In this case, whoever stayed until the end earned more.

The apartment the couple stayed in for 30 days, for example, was rented by Netflix and the streaming paid for all expenses, including grocery shopping, electricity bills, outings, and so on.