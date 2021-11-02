Blue November: Healthy Lifestyle Matters for the Prostate – Health and Well-Being

Hello readers and Internet users who follow the Health and Well-being column

To maintain healthy habits It is important to avoid different types of illnesses. Welfare and quality of life are formed by several factors, such as: balanced diet, regular physical activity, regenerative sleep, bowel regulation and even adequate hydration. To have healthy lifestylel is also important to prevent the prostate cancer, which has the month of November as the apex of awareness campaigns about the disease.

In addition to the factors mentioned, we can include for the general health of men: do not smoke, drink moderately, manage stress. An important point is for the man to have a food more natural: vegetables, fruits and green vegetables. Lean meats, without fat are more healthy for the body.

You processed foods and processed, like: Ham, bologna, preserves, should be restricted on the menu, as well as fat beef and salted of the barbecue. O sugar in excess has the ability to inflame the body, causing obesity and a host of cardiovascular diseases.

Routine physical exercise stimulates the psycho-emotional balance through the release of the endorphins:

Decrease cellular inflammation processes

Increase the action of antioxidant mechanisms

Stimulate the body’s immune function

Going back to talking about food, check it out. 5 foods important to keep the prostate healthy:

Lycopene is important for men’s health – Photo: Canva

Tomato: have lycopene, nutrient with the greatest antioxidant power to protect prostate cells against malignant changes, made the uncontrolled multiplication that occurs in the growth of tumors.

Brazil nuts: O selenium Oilseed former is a mineral that helps prevent cancer by participating in programmed cell death, inhibiting cell reproduction, acting as an antioxidant.

cruciferous vegetables: such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, kale are rich in sulforaphane and indole-3-carbinl, nutrients with antioxidant effect and that stimulate the programmed death of prostate cells, preventing their multiplication in tumors.

Green tea: at isoflavones and the polyphenols have antioxidant, anti-proliferative and stimulants of programmed cell death, known as apoptosis.

Fishes: O Omega 3 it is a good fat that acts as an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant, improving cell health and preventing diseases such as cancer and heart problems.

be your best version

Rafael Coelho

PILLS

“Leiturinha” project at IMIP

Through Alice Figueira Foundation, O IMIP has just received the Leiturinha no Hospital project, which has a collection of 850 new books and 60 educational games and toys. The implementation of the reading space is an achievement of CEC Brazil with sponsorship from Bayer. The project includes more than 1400 children and adolescents undergoing treatment and healing monitoring in the Oncopediatrics Sector of the IMIP.

“The Leiturinhas project will be very important for our children and teenagers undergoing treatment. Reading is a great journey, stimulates the imagination, provides distraction and a lot of learning, helping to reduce stress and anxiety during the hospital stay,” he says. Mecneide Lins, Coordinator of Pediatric Oncology at IMIP.

Project intends to bring more life to the oncology wing of IMIP – Photo: Disclosure

hydrogymnastics – A UNINASAU, Graças campus, opens water aerobics services at the Clinic-School of Physiotherapy. The project takes place in partnership with the institution’s Physical Education course. The sessions will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting at 3 pm. Those interested in registering should call (81) 2121-5922

Knee – The first orthopedic surgery using a robot in the Northeast region was performed in Royal Portuguese Hospital, Recife PE). The ROSA Knee robotic equipment, acquired in early October, was responsible for carrying out a 3D mapping of the patient’s knee, in addition to performing the cuts and millimetrically positioning the prosthesis in place. The surgery was supervised by the physician José Luiz Perez. With fewer injuries, the patient is at less risk of infections, recovers faster and with less hospitalization.

Team of the first orthopedic surgery in the Northeast – Photo: Publicity

EXPERT WORD

Blue November: Prostate Cancer Prevention Alert

“Fear and false perception of immunities to diseases contribute to man not having a frequency in the doctor’s office and, in the case of the touch test, there is still a lot of taboo” – urologist William Maia

O prostate cancer is the second most common type among Brazilians, with an estimated 65,000 new cases for each year of the 2021-2022 biennium, according to data from National Cancer Institute (Inca).

General screening should start after age 50 years. However, in situations where a close relative has been diagnosed with the disease, the investigation must begin after 45 years of age.

The diagnosis is confirmed with a biopsy, however, it is necessary to perform a rectal examination beforehand, which allows the doctor to evaluate changes in the gland, such as hardening and the presence of suspicious nodules. The PSA is a complementary test, helping to investigate the disease. It is emphasized that about 20% of patients with prostate cancer are diagnosed only by abnormal rectal examination.

Therefore, clinical evaluation should not be left out. Fear and false perception of immunities to diseases contribute to man not having a frequency in the doctor’s office and, in the case of the touch test, there is still a lot of taboo. It is important to overcome the prejudice barrier to take care of health responsibly.



Guilherme Maia is a urologist and specialist in urological tumors

