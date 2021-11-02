Bolsonaro again insinuates that he has privileged information on Petrobras

posted on 11/02/2021 06:00



In a statement, the company guaranteed that there is no decision on new increases – (credit: André Motta de Souza/Petrobras Agency)

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), once again insinuated that he has inside information about Petrobras’ price adjustments. Commenting on the truck drivers’ strike yesterday in Italy, he said that he learned, “unofficially”, that Petrobras will readjust fuel again in 20 days.

“I am following (the strike). Now, a piece of news that I give you, Petrobras announces, I know unofficially, a new readjustment in about 20 days. This can not happen. We can’t take it,” he told reporters.

Petrobras, however, countered the president. In a statement to the market, the oil company stressed that it does not anticipate information on fuel prices and that there is no decision taken by its Executive Market and Prices Group (GEMP) that has not yet been announced. “Petrobras reiterates its commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, at the same time that it avoids the immediate transfer of external and exchange rate volatility caused by conjunctural events”, emphasized the state-owned company.

The president also mentioned the possibility of using the dividends that the government receives from Petrobras to create subsidies in the price of fuel. “We want this to be directly reversed in the decrease in the price of diesel at the end of the line”, he pointed out. He also reaffirmed that the “villain” is the ICMS – which, however, has not been released in recent months.

Bolsonaro once again defended the privatization of the state-owned company and said that studies are underway to remove the company “from the state’s clutches”, but this, according to him, is a process that would take years. “It’s not putting it on the shelf and selling it tomorrow. This process will take more than a year”, pointed out the president, who stated that he asked Economy Minister Paulo Guedes to take the necessary measures.

This is not the first time that Bolsonaro has insinuated that he has inside information about Petrobras’ movements in the market. On October 24, in a live, he said that the state-owned company would make an adjustment the following day – which was confirmed. Petrobras had to explain to the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM), that the president did not have access to advance information. Last week, the autarchy opened an administrative proceeding against Petrobras after government talks about the company’s privatization.

Rodrigo Moliterno, founding partner of Veedha Investimentos, explains that, for the financial market, privileged information is a serious matter. “It is a case of penalty, it is a very serious situation and usually results in severe punishments”, he said. He argued that it is natural for the government to have relevant information about the operation of Petrobras, since it controls oversight bodies and is the main shareholder, but claims that the head of the Executive Branch should not speak openly about this, as it interferes with market movements .

“Of course the biggest concern (in rising prices) is due to inflation, but it is obvious that he, as head of state, should not talk about these things like many others. This ends up moving the market”, said the specialist. Yesterday Petrobras common shares rose 3.72% and preferred shares rose 2.75%.

For Renan Silva, manager of Bluemetrix Ativos, the market is afraid of the expectation of a new interference in Petrobras, but it has already got used to Bolsonaro’s inconsequential speeches. He claims that the government’s power of influence is not exactly a privilege of the Brazilian government, and that other governments have also done this type of thing, as was the case with Donald Trump in the USA.

“These statements are from a leadership that has no tact with the capital market. It means that there is an additional risk because the financial market is what finances government debt, not just stocks. The government has to show more stability. The market ends up having to do this reading all the time of what is discourse and what is practical”, he added.