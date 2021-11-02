Bolsonaro and Merkel? “We almost went dancing in the middle of the room, one in love with the other”

posted on 11/01/2021 3:28 PM / updated on 11/01/2021 3:35 PM



(credit: Aris Oikonomou/AFP – Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil )

President Jair Bolsonaro commented, on Monday (1st/11), about the dinner with the leaders of the G20, which took place on the 30th. On that date, he accidentally stepped on the foot of the Prime Minister of Germany, Angela Merkel, who he reacted with the phrase: “It could only be you.” In an interview with journalists in Anguillara Veneta, Italy, the Chief Executive joked that, “in 30 minutes, we almost went dancing in the middle of the room, one in love with the other.”

“It was excellent, right. It started that afternoon, we were in a room, a lot of people. And I took a few steps to the rear and ended up stepping on her instep. Then she looked at me and said: ‘It could only be you.’ I knew it, okay? I knew a lot. I’m not a rude guy. I’m a direct, objective guy. And at night, fate wanted me to stay, between her and me… I was my colleague from Korea and then she called me to talk and, in 30 minutes, we almost went dancing in the middle of the room, one in love with the other,” he said, laughing.

The president also said he had not met the president of the United States, Joe Biden, and compared him to his former ally, Donald Trump.

“I wasn’t able to talk to Joe Biden. He seems to be quite reserved for everyone. He speaks very little, unlike (Donald) Trump. But, for us, what is really interesting is an ever-greater policy of approximation with the US as if it were a continuity of what we were doing with Trump”.