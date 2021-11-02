Bolsonaro details meetings with leaders at the G20 and “stomping” in the foot of Angela Merkel

In an interview with CNN Brazil This Monday morning, President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) detailed some meetings he had with major world leaders during the annual meeting of the G20 Summit, including a “step” he accidentally gave to German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“The conversation with Angela Merkel was excellent. It started that afternoon, in a crowded room. I took a few steps back and ended up stepping on her instep. Then she looked at me and said: ‘It could only be you!’. She had known me for a long time. I’m not a thick guy. I’m a straightforward, objective guy. And at night, fate wanted us to stay with her. Merkel called me to talk for 30 minutes and we almost went dancing in the middle of the room, one in love with the other”, said Bolsonaro.

Also in the interview, the president said that he was unable to talk to the president of the United States, Joe Biden, who would be “very reserved for everyone, saying very little”. Bolsonaro, however, stated that a policy of closer ties with the country interests him greatly, in continuity with what he did with former president Donald Trump.

“We would be the north and south axis and we would be a great partner. After all, our countries complement each other, and it is a country, together with ours, which is one of the largest democracies in the world,” said Bolsonaro.

The president of Brazil also said he had spoken with the US special envoy for climate, John Kerry, but said he could not give details about the conversation.