Bolsonaro engages in terrorism in Brazil and his militancy is cowardly, says Wagner Moura – 11/01/2021 – Illustrated

“‘Marighella’ is not just about those who resisted the military dictatorship in the 1960s and 1970s, it’s about those who resist today in Brazil,” said actor Wagner Moura this Monday (1st) in an interview with Roda Viva, which launches its first feature as a director this Thursday (4).

For him, the fight of the guerrilla lived by Seu Jorge in the film points to an entire past history of Brazil. “[O filme] it also pays homage to Canudos, Palmares, the Malês Revolt and other popular revolts that have always been told from the point of view of the dominator.”

“Those accused of terrorists are the poor, the MST [Movimento dos Trabalhadores Rurais Sem Terra], Black Lives Matter, and it always bothered me, but 600 million deaths by Covid is terrorism, 19 million people are starving, the Amazon is on fire, the economy minister who has an offshore account while people pay high taxes is terrorism,” he said while commenting on moments of the film. Accompanying the film’s premiere sessions, Moura said he was enthusiastic about the reception, especially from the young audience involved with social movements, and also recalled the difficulty of raising funds and the tortuous saga of launching Brazil. “The issue with Ancine was an absolutely clear censorship situation,” he said. Regarding a statement by Sérgio Camargo, president of the Palmares Foundation, who nicknamed Marighella a “communist psychopath”, Moura declined to comment. “I have no respect for any statement by anyone who is part of this government. Neither this guy, nor the one from the Culture department, I won’t comment.”

“We can’t admit a federal government working so that a film doesn’t happen. To this day there are people in the government talking badly, mobilizing their digital militancy to give IMDb a low score. It’s a brute struggle, and that says more about the state of things than about the film. You don’t have to like it, but you can’t work so that the cultural debate is banned,” he says.

The actor also pointed out threats made to the production and an attack was made by hooded men on an MST field in Prado, Bahia, where the film is to be shown. “I’m not afraid of these people, they are cowards,” he declared. “Making a film about Marighella in Brazil is part of a movement against fascism that I’m proud to be part of.”

Marcos Augusto Gonçalves, editor of Ilustríssima and editorialist of sheet; Chris Maksud, presenter of the Brasil Jazz Sinfônica program; Flavia Guerra, journalist specializing in cinema; Marina Caruso, editor-in-chief of Ela magazine, from O Globo newspaper; and Roger Cipó, presenter of Preto à Porter and columnist for Elástica.