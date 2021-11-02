Bolsonaro includes Republicans in the list of possible destinations: ‘Three parties want me’

RIO — When he embarked for Italy, on Thursday, the expectation in the political circle was that President Jair Bolsonaro would announce by the end of this week which party he would join to seek reelection next year. The difference is that before the trip, the PP, by Ciro Nogueira, and the PL, by Valdemar Costa Neto, who were courting the president, were in the lead. Now, one more acronym is back in the running, according to the president himself: the Republicanos, a legend linked to the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God and chaired by deputy Marcos Pereira. The three acronyms are part of the Centrão, a bloc of parties considered physiological and that make up the main pillar of the government’s allied base in Congress.

Still in Italy, the president this Monday resorted to his usual metaphor with relationships to say that “two girlfriends are going to be upset”.

— There are three parties that want me, I’m very happy. There are three girlfriends, let’s say. Two will be upset. The PRB, former name of Republicans, PL, and PP, and each day one is ahead in the betting exchange – the president declared during an interview with journalists after receiving honorary title from Anguillara Veneta, city in Northern Italy where he was born your great-grandfather. — Now, I would go to PL. Yesterday, I would go to the PP.

With less than a year to go before the elections, Bolsonaro acknowledged that he could already have chosen his new party:

— This question can’t be left until the last minute. Maybe this week will come out. I have to do with the other two girlfriends. Can’t be too upset with me. I’m getting married and it’s going to be just one.

Last week, when he was still on a double flirt with PP and PL, it was said that Bolsonaro has one foot in the Costa Neto legend, but an encounter with Ciro Nogueira made the betting exchange change again. Costa Neto then threatened to break with the Planalto if he were passed over. The assessment of the president’s interlocutors for the acronym is that if Bolsonaro does not accept to join the PL, the party may ally with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, his main political rival.

Bolsonaro estimates that around 30 congressmen should accompany him in joining the new party. There are still many allies of the president in the PSL, an acronym by which he was elected in 2018. The delay in defining Bolsonaro has worried allied lawmakers, who are also going to the ballot box next year and are in a hurry to define their own destiny party and regional alliances and arrangements.