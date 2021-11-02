Bolsonaro is honored in an Italian city: ‘It’s a great emotion to meet the relatives’

President will receive the title of honorary citizen of Anguillara Vêneta because his great-grandfather, Vittorio Bolzonaro, was born in the region

EFE/EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI President Jair Bolsonaro was welcomed with acts in protest at the award of the honor



The president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) received this Monday, 1st, the title of honorary citizen of the city of Anguillara Veneta, commune in the Veneto region, in the province of Padua, in the Italy. Bolsonaro received the honoraria of the city’s ultra-right mayor, Alessandra Buoso, because your great-grandfather, Vittorio Bolzonaro, have been born in the region. After the tribute, the Chief Executive attended a dinner with other members of the Bolsonaro family in the country. In live broadcast, the president celebrated the reunion with the “relatives”. “I’m here in Padua, origin of the Bolsonaro family. It is a great emotion to meet the relatives, right? It’s the first time we’ve come to Italy, so it’s good for us to review our roots, because my grandparents went to Brazil in search of better days because of the difficulty Italy was having at the time. So it’s rewarding. I was well received here, thank you to everyone,” said Bolsonaro.

According to the local newspaper the Rest of Carlino, the Brazilian president had to change his schedule after facing a protest, of about 200, in the city church, right in front of the Town hall, where Bolsonaro would make his first visit of the day. Those present demonstrated against the granting of the title of honorary citizen to the head of the Brazilian Executive. “Given the tense climate, there was a change in the ceremonial schedule, decided at the last moment for safety reasons,” stated the Italian vehicle. The president of the Planalto Palace, then, went to Villa Arca del Santo. There, the president was received by a hundred supporters. On Friday, 29, Bolsonaro had already been the target of protests in Italy. Activists of the Rise Up 4 Climate Justice they painted graffiti and threw manure at the entrance to the city hall. “The figure of Bolsonaro perfectly represents the capitalist, predatory, destructive and colonialist model we are fighting against,” the group pointed out.

Check out Bolsonaro’s arrival at Villa Arca del Santo: