Bolsonaro meets ultra-right leader Salvini, who apologizes for protests against Brazilian in Italy

ROME — In honoring the Brazilian military killed in Italy during World War II (1939-45), this Tuesday morning, President Jair Bolsonaro finally met in the country with the only leader of Italian national politics who supports him, the Senator Matteo Salvini, leader of the League, ultra-right party. The event took place in Pistoia, Tuscany, where there is a moment in honor of the 462 Brazilians killed in the conflict.

Bolsonaro left a wreath of flowers on the tomb of the unknown soldier (a Brazilian) and gave a quick speech in which he said he was “honored” for setting foot on Italian soil for the first time, “land of my ancestors”, and also recalled the historic relationship between the two countries. He mentioned the sacrifice of Brazilians in World War II:

— I dare say that, more important than life, is our freedom.

Matteo Salvini welcomed Bolsonaro’s arrival at the monument. To journalists, he apologized to the Brazilian people for the protests against the president seen on Monday in the cities of Padua and Anguillara Veneta, where the president received honorary citizenship.

— This is an incredible controversy, even made in commemoration of the dead who lost their lives to defend our country and free it from Nazi-fascism. It is a president who was elected, from a friendly republic, who came to remember the soldiers. I apologize on behalf of the Italian institutions. The controversy must be outside the cemeteries – said Salvini before the event.

Despite the declaration, the politician was notable in his country for his cold posture in relation to national commemorations to remember Italy’s liberation from Nazi-fascism. In 2019, when he was interior minister, Salvini sabotaged the April 25 festivities, the date that commemorates the end of the fascist regime.

The Italian said that he was invited by the Brazilian embassy and that he had the “duty and honor” of attending the event. He also stressed that he should thank Bolsonaro for his help in the extradition of former terrorist Cesare Battisti – who was arrested and extradited from Bolivia in 2019.





People hold a banner that says "Beside the Brazilian people, out Bolsonaro" in protest against Jair Bolsonaro's arrival in Anguillara Veneta, northeastern Italy, where the great-grandfather of the Brazilian president was born.

— If I had to wait for the left-wing presidents, the Italian terrorists would still be free in Brazil.

Salvini declined to respond about the conduct of the pandemic in Brazil, saying that “history will make the judgment”.

The event in Pistoia — where there was also a demonstration against the Brazilian — was the last on Bolsonaro’s official agenda on his five-day trip to Italy. He returns to Brazil this Tuesday afternoon. In addition to participating in the G-20, over the weekend, he took advantage of the trip to visit the city of his descendants.

Bolsonaro was accompanied at the ceremony in the city by ministers Carlos França (Itamaraty), Augusto Heleno (GSI) and Braga Netto (Defesa), in addition to the ambassador in Rome, Hélio Ramos.

“The snake smoked.” And, if necessary, he will smoke again,” said Braga Netto.

The event’s master of ceremonies was a Vatican official. It is a Brazilian, Silvonei Protz, responsible for the service in Portuguese at VaticanNews, the news agency of the Holy See.

More than a thousand FEB (Força Expedicionaria Brasileira) soldiers were sent to Italy during World War II. 465 died, but the remains of two soldiers were never found. In the 1960s, the bodies of the 462 Brazilians buried in Pistóia were taken to Brazil, leaving only one of them, the unknown soldier.



the italian friend

Due to the negative image of Bolsonaro, completely isolated during the G-20, Salvini’s presence at the event caused discomfort even among the Italian right-wing parties, allies of the League. The mayor of Pistoia (from a right-wing party) and the governor of Tuscany (from the left) did not participate in the ceremony. The local bishop, Fausto Tardelli, who traditionally leads the prayer at the festivities at the monument, also did not appear. A priest from a parish in the city prayed in his place.

Salvini is the Italian politician who most resembles the Pocketnarist aesthetics and practices: media critic and anti-immigration, he has already polemicized with Pope Francis — he said he prefers Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI — and developed a communication scheme focused on social networks that doesn’t shy away from sharing fake news. He is a politician who presents himself as a typical Italian middle man.

He was the first international leader to support Bolsonaro in the 2018 elections. At the time, he was celebrated worldwide as the new promise of the nationalist right in Europe. He even appeared on the cover of the American “Time” as the “new face” of the continent. He was interior minister and strongman in the Italian government.

In 2019, he forced a break, trying to overthrow the government he was part of so that new elections could be called and he would become the new prime minister. Your calculations went wrong. There began its wear and tear and the fall in opinion polls.

Today, despite his party being part of the broad coalition that supports Mario Draghi’s government, Salvini acts as an oppositionist. Flirts with deniers and polemics with members of the Executive. And it is trying to win back the ultra-right electorate, which has sided with its main rival in this field, deputy Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy party, of neo-fascist origin and the only one officially in opposition to the Draghi government. The mayor of Pistoia, absent from the city on Tuesday, is affiliated with the Brothers of Italy.