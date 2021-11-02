Bolsonaro says he stepped on Angela Merkel’s foot after ‘excellent’ meeting – Politics

Jair Bolsonaro and Angela Merkel (photo: Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, revealed on Monday that he has given foot on the foot of the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, after an “excellent” meeting, in his words, with the leader of the European country during the G20 summit. “I took a few steps back and stepped on her instep. She looked at me and said, ‘It could only be you,'” Bolsonaro told reporters after receiving the title of citizen of Anguillara Veneta, a town in rural Italy.

“At night, fate wanted me to stay, between me (sic) and her, my colleague from Korea. She called me to talk for thirty minutes, we almost went dancing in the middle of the room, one in love with the other,” said the president about Merkel.

On the other hand, Bolsonaro stated that he was unable to speak with US President Joe Biden, the most important leader in the world, throughout the event.

The two have a distant relationship, especially after the chief executive, in an unusual gesture in the liturgy of international politics, declared his support for former US president Donald Trump, who was defeated by Biden.

“He seems to be quite reserved for everyone. He speaks very little, unlike Trump. But for us, what is really interesting is an ever-growing policy of approximation with the United States, as if it were a continuation of what we do with Trump” , commented Bolsonaro about the bilateral relationship during the interview. “We don’t want resources, nothing from the United States. What we need to go into is a lot of things, some deals,” he added, without giving details about the meeting he had with White House special envoy for climate affairs, John Kerry.

Popularity





To an Italian journalist, through an interpreter, Bolsonaro even tried to convey the idea of ​​great popularity. “The people love me. Did you see how many people on my motorcycle rides?”, he asked, without citing polling intentions that show that the government will find it difficult for the government to win reelection.