Bolsonaro says he stepped on Angela Merkel’s foot

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, revealed this Monday that he stepped on the foot of the chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, after an “excellent” meeting, in his words, with the leader of the European country during the G20 summit. “I took a few steps back and stepped on her instep. She looked at me and said, ‘It could only be you,’ he reported. Bolsonaro to journalists after receiving the title of citizen of Anguillara Veneta, a city in the interior of Italy.

“At night fate wanted me to stay, between me (sic) and her, my colleague from Korea. She called me to talk for thirty minutes, we almost went dancing in the middle of the room, one in love with the other,” said the president about merkel.







Bolsonaro during live broadcast on social media in Anguillara Vêneta, Italian city where he received the title of honorary citizen. Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/Jair Bolsonaro / Estadão

On the other hand, Bolsonaro stated that he was unable to talk to the US president, Joe Biden, the most important leader in the world, throughout the event.

The two have a distant relationship, especially after the chief executive, in an unusual gesture in the liturgy of international politics, declared his support for the former president of the United States. Donald Trump, defeated by Biden.

“He seems to be quite reserved for everyone. He speaks very little, unlike Trump. But, for us, what matters is an ever greater policy of closer ties with the United States, as if it were a continuation of what we were doing with Trump” , commented Bolsonaro about the bilateral relationship during the interview. “We don’t want resources, nothing from the United States. What we need is a lot of things to go deeper, some agreements,” he added, without giving details about the meeting he had with the White House special envoy for climate affairs, John Kerry.

Popularity

To an Italian journalist, through an interpreter, Bolsonaro even tried to convey the idea of ​​great popularity. “The people love me. Did you see how many people on my motorcycle rides?”, he asked, without citing polling intentions that show that the government will have difficulty in winning reelection.