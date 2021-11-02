Bolsonaro says Republicans are also on the ‘stakes exchange’ of new party – Politics

publicly courted by Progressives and PL, the president Jair Bolsonaro stated this Monday, 1st, that the republicans is also on the betting exchange to become your new party. “There are three parties that want me, I’m very happy. There are three girlfriends, let’s say. Two will be upset. The PRB (former name of the Republicans), the PL, and the PP, and each day one is ahead in the betting exchange,” Bolsonaro told reporters after receiving an honorary title in the Italian city of Anguillara Veneta. “Now, I would go to the PL, yesterday, I would go to the PP,” added the president, in a tone of indecision.

Many members of the government’s allied base are affiliated with the Republicans, a party linked to the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, from the pastor Edir Macedo. Last Thursday, 28, Bolsonaro met in his office with the national president of the Republicans, Marcos Pereira. The three acronyms cited today by Bolsonaro are part of his support base.

With less than a year to go before the 2022 elections, the president has acknowledged, once again, that he is late in defining his new caption. “I have to have a party. This issue cannot be left until the last minute”, he stated. “Maybe this week it goes out, I have to do with the other two girlfriends, they can’t be too upset with me. I’m getting married and it’s going to be just one,” he said, in a new date promise for the ad.

Last Wednesday, 27th, Bolsonaro had already stated that he had conversations with PP and PL to define his affiliation. According to him, at the negotiating table for the definition of the next party is the control of regional directories and the choice of candidates for the Senate.

By Bolsonaro’s accounts, more than 30 lawmakers must accompany him in joining the new party. Today, part of the government’s shock troops in the Chamber are still in the PSL, party for which the president was elected in 2018, but left after disagreements with the summit. This is the case of the deputy son, Eduardo Bolsonaro (SP), and the deputies Carla Zambelli (SP) and Bia Kicis (DF).

In addition, the PSL must become Brazil Union after merging with the DEM. The process awaits validation by the Court.

honorary citizen

Earlier, to cries of support and protest, President Bolsonaro was received in the commune of the province of padua, in the interior of Italy, where the ancestors of the Chief Executive were born and lived. There, he received the title of honorary citizen.

The mayor of the small town of 4,000 inhabitants, Alessandra Buoso, is the creator of the tribute to the president. Anguillara Vêneta is the birthplace of one of Bolsonaro’s great-grandparents. The award of the honor was approved by the local legislature under protests from the community and groups linked to the environmental cause.

Videos published on social media show that Bolsonaro’s arrival at Villa Arca del Santo, where the president will receive the title of honorary citizen, was tumultuous, with a strong presence of the press, supporters shouting “myth” and the president’s bodyguards. Nearby, in a city square, hundreds of protesters against the head of the Brazilian Executive wore banners “Out, Bolsonaro”, posters and T-shirts with messages against the Brazilian politician and the granting of the honorary title.