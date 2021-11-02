Boris Johnson says the planet is ‘one minute from midnight’; understand the expression

Premier makes reference to the ‘Doomsday Clock’, a fictitious marker that signals how close the world is to a possible global catastrophe

LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS The ‘Doomsday Clock’ has become a symbol of pop culture and has been cited in songs and series



The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, began, this Monday, 1st, his speech at the Climate Conference, COP 26 in Glasgow, Scotland, claiming that the world is “one minute from midnight”. The premier compared the planet’s climate situation with a James Bond film, from the saga “007“. “We’re pretty much in the same position as James Bond, except the tragedy is that this isn’t a movie. The doomsday countdown is real, and the clock is ticking,” Johnson said. “We are a minute away from midnight and we need to act more. If we don’t do anything today, it will be too late for our children to do anything in the future”, pointed out the British Prime Minister. The premier’s speech refers to the “Doomsday Clock“, which instead of marking the passage of time, signals how close the planet is to a possible global catastrophe.

The hands of the clock move in accordance with the deliberation of the board of directors of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists (BPA) of the University of Chicago, which meets twice a year to define how much time is left for the symbolic “midnight”. Also known as the “Apocalypse Clock,” the meter was created in 1947, during the Cold War. “When the Doomsday Clock was created in 1947, the greatest danger to humanity came from nuclear weapons, particularly from the prospect that the United States and the Soviet Union were heading into a nuclear arms race,” says the BPA. The record started counting at “7 minutes to the end of the world” and was changed 24 times in light of the prospect of a world war. The Bulletin considered “possible catastrophic disruptions” of climate change in its deliberations for the first time in 2007.

On January 23, 2020, the clock read 100 seconds to midnight — the lowest mark since its inception. In 2021, the BPA decided that the pointers would not advance and would continue at the same time defined in the previous year. The hands were placed as far away from midnight in 1991 with the end of the Cold War and with the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty. On the date, the Doomsday Clock marked 17 minutes to midnight. The symbol was not restricted to scientists and politicians and conquered pop culture. Bands like “Iron Maiden” and “Smashing Pumpkins” have already dedicated songs to him: “2 Minutes To Midnight” and “Doomsday Clock”, respectively. Serious like “watchmen” and “Doctor Who” have also mentioned the clock.