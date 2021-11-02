Botafogo eye: Tuesday of Serie B has three competitors for field access

O Botafogo plays on Wednesday against Confiança, but is already starting to look closely at the Serie B round this Tuesday. Three competitors for a place in the First Division will be on the field.

And the dryer needs to be on early. At 4 pm, Avaí (third place with 53 points, three less than Botafogo) visits the lantern and virtual relegated Brazil-RS at Bento Freitas, in Pelotas. Santa Catarina would only overtake Glorioso if they scored and took a difference of eight goals over the balance.

At the same time, the CSA (seventh place with 48 points, eight behind Botafogo) visits the threatened Vitória, in Barradão, in Salvador. The team from Alagoas, if they win, could reduce the gap to the G-4 to just two points.

Later, in the game that closes on Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, Goiás receives Ponte Preta, in Serrinha, in Goiânia. Alviverdes can reach the same 46 points as Botafogo if they win, but they would be behind in the number of victories. However, they need to win to not run the risk of leaving the G-4 in this round.

Botafogo’s other rivals, who are candidates for access, only play later. On Wednesday, leader Coritiba receives the Operário, at 6:30 pm – almost at the same time as the Fogão game. On Thursday, Guarani host Vasco and CRB plays at home against Sampaio Corrêa.

Check out the updated Series B rating: