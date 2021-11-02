Brazil registers 98 deaths by Covid this second, lowest since April 2020

Brazil registered 98 deaths and 3,838 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The daily number of deaths is the lowest since April 11, 2020, when 68 victims of the disease were reported in the country. On Monday (1), the moving averages of deaths and infections were at 303 and 11,305, respectively.

Data are from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). With the update, the country has a total of 607,922 deaths and 21,814,693 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

World has more than 5 million victims of Covid-19

The number of people who died from Covid-19 worldwide surpassed 5 million this Monday morning, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University, in the United States. Read more.

Pandemic increases physical and mental problems

Studies compiled by CNN show that the Covid-19 pandemic brought an increase in physical and emotional problems among Brazilians. Less socialization, routine change and work overload are some of the factors related to the increase in mental disorders and posture problems. Read more.

Advances in flexibility

This Monday, the state of São Paulo reaches the last stage of easing restrictions against Covid-19. As of November, shows are allowed with the participation of the standing public, shows, entertainment activities, in addition to the functioning of nightclubs and the full return of the public to the stadiums. Municipalities have the autonomy to adopt or not the decision of the state government. Read more.

The city of Belo Horizonte, capital of Minas Gerais, will release the full capacity of public at events from this Tuesday (2). The measure is also valid for football stadiums, which will receive 100% of the public. Read more.

Reopening of borders

After nearly two years of severe restrictions on the entry of foreigners, Argentina, Uruguay and Chile will reopen, as of this Monday, the borders for international tourism. Read more.