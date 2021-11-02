Brazil registers less than 100 daily deaths from covid-19

This Monday, Brazil registered 98 new deaths by Covid-19, the lowest daily number of deaths from the disease since April last year, at the beginning of the pandemic in the country, reported the Ministry of Health. The last time Brazil registered less than 100 deaths in one day per Covid-19 it was on April 12 of last year, with 94 deaths.

The total number of deaths from the disease in the country reached 607,922, according to data from the folder. Also recorded were 3,838 new cases of coronavirus this Monday, with the total number of confirmed infections in the country advancing to 21,814,693, added the folder.







Vaccination at a BRT station in Rio de Janeiro 10/27/2021 REUTERS/Pilar Olivares Photo: Reuters

In absolute terms, Brazil is the second country with the highest number of deaths from the disease, behind only the United States, and the third in case count, below the USA and India. The country, however, has registered a reduction in pandemic numbers on average in recent weeks, as it advances in its vaccination campaign against the Covid-19.

The federal government also reported that there are 203,666 patients from Covid-19 in follow-up in the country.

Press Consortium

Brazil reached the moving average of 296 daily deaths per covid-19 this Monday, 1st. Calculated with data from the last seven days to avoid distortion (records tend to decrease on holidays and weekends), the rate is the lowest recorded since April 27, 2020, when it was 287. This is the 21st day in a row below 400 daily deaths.

Ceará, Mato Grosso do Sul and Rondônia did not register coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours. During the period, the states that registered the most deaths were São Paulo (17), Rio de Janeiro (13), Federal District (9) and Paraná (8).

The data are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, g1, The globe, Extra, sheet and UOL, together with the Health secretariats of the 27 federative units. The balance of this Monday does not include the States of Acre and Santa Catarina.

With information from Estadão Content.