Brazilian is run on a rural property in a Paraguayan city

Antonio Adelir Bitenkurt Fili, alias “Maninho”, 36, of Brazilian nationality, was executed in the Department of Canindeyú, Paraguay, in the morning of this Monday (01).

According to police information, the body was found on a rural property, on a side road about 1 km from the urban area. The victim resided on site.

Gunmen executed “Maninho”, with 7.62 caliber and 5.56 caliber projectiles, according to shells collected at the scene of the suit.

The case is investigated.

