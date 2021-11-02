Brazilian tells how United star helped him fit in

Jesse Lingard and Rafael Leão formed a good friendship in Manchester United’s base days

This Tuesday, the Manchester United visit to atalanta, at 5 pm (GMT), in a decisive game for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, but also already with his head in the derby against the Manchester City, next Saturday, at Old Trafford, by the Premier League.

One of the options of coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to seek victories is the striker Jesse Lingard, who returned to red devils this season after a great passage on loan at West Ham and has scored two goals and one assist in eight games so far in Manchester.

Discovered by United when he was still seven years old, Lingard did all his training at the base of the “Red Devils”, being one of the biggest highlights of the club’s youth team and also of the lower English teams.

In the days when he was the “king” of quarries From red devils, Jesse befriended a Brazilian player and helped him to fit in at the club. Their relationship, however, started out quite thorny.

is what reveals Rafael Leão, a former athlete who spent time at Manchester United’s base as a teenager and who had its story told by ESPN.com.br in 2019.

In an interview with the report, Leão, who hung up his boots at 21 and now studies law and preaches in evangelical churches, said that Lingard, like several other English athletes, did not treat him well when he arrived in Great Britain.

“When I arrived, being a foreigner, he was a guy who didn’t give me much morale. just looked at me from a distance. But, in the year I was at United’s base, he was one of the guys who helped me the most on the field later,” recalled Rafael.

“It’s very curious that we feel that. When someone from outside arrives, even for the guys to play the ball for you is difficult. They don’t pass it on to you because you’re a foreigner. In the beginning I felt it a lot, nobody played the ball right for me. That was clear and it was really boring,” he pointed out.

“The start of training there is very difficult. They cursed me a lot in English, they wanted to burn me (laughter). Things only got a little better after we started doing some pre-season trips around the UK, going to Scotland and Wales. After you can handle this beginning, then you’ll be fine (laughs)”, he joked.

Over time, Rafael was getting closer to Lingard and quickly won the attacker’s attention, who had a “review” way typical of Brazilians.

“Lingard is all Brazilian (laughter)! I became very good friends with him precisely because of the reviews and the jokes. That’s when he saw that he had no problem with me,” he recalled.

“When we created this friendship off the field, he totally changed with me on the field. He started to play the ball for me, he looked for me all the time to tackle. And that was important to me, because he was the star of the United base at the time, he was the hottest guy, on the same level as Pogba. And I played a lot of ball, I could already see that it would be level Premier League“, pointed out.

lion is over forming a good “review class” with Lingard and brothers Michael Keane (now at Everton) and Will Keane (now at Wigan). They hung out in Manchester together and liked to have dinner together in a restaurant, as shown in the photo below.

Rafael Leão with Lingard and brothers Michael and Will Keane in Manchester Personal archive

“He gave me support on the field and we started to create this friendship off the field. We would hang out with Michael and Will Keane. In this I was able to develop my English better and speak to everyone. That was cool, because I managed to fit in. well with the English, who are very closed. It was Lingard who stirred up all this,” he celebrated.

The friendship grew stronger over the months, and soon Rafael Leão and Jesse were inseparable.

“I used to hang out a lot with Lingard and with a left-back named Luke Giverin. There was a section in United’s CT that had a basketball hoop, and in the end there was the professional’s gym. We started arriving early in training and we played a lot of basketball, it was really cool,” he recalled.

“He loved to play with me and release some reviews, and that’s when he helped me fit in with the other players from that time. He became a good friend of mine, because in the beginning I had a distance with the rest of the people. With time we became very friends. , we used to laugh a lot. He is a very good guy and very humble”, he praised.