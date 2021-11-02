British press calls Bolsonaro ‘unable’ – Politics

Jair Bolsonaro (photo: AGNCIA BRASIL/REPRODUO)

published this Monday, November 1st, a harsh editorial against the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro. According to the text, entitled “The failures of Jair Bolsonaro go far beyond the pandemic”, the vehicle says that the president proved incapable of managing the economic and social crises plaguing the country, he committed prevarication in the purchase of vaccines against covid. -19 and having a “difficult fight” for reelection, in the face of a faltering economic recovery.

“As he enters the final year of his term, Bolsonaro has proved incapable of managing the economy or the pandemic, and Latin America’s biggest nation is paying a high price,” says the



, which cites more than 600,000 deaths from the new coronavirus and says it is “easy” to blame the president for the magnitude of the crisis caused by covid-19. “His attempts to downplay the pandemic like a flu, his prevarication on vaccines, his vehement opposition to health restrictions, and his stubborn promotion of dubious remedies provided ample evidence for critics,” the paper notes.

The British publication also cites the lawsuits that may be faced by Bolsonaro, such as the requests for indictments present in the report of the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI) of Covid. “Few acting presidents face as many legal problems as Brazil’s far-right leader, Jair Bolsonaro,” says the newspaper at the beginning of the editorial. “The Supreme Court is investigating allegations that he and his political sons deliberately spread false news. Environmental activists want the International Criminal Court to investigate him for crimes against humanity for his alleged role in the destruction of the Amazon rainforest,” he adds.

, however, he sees little chance of the cases prospering in Justice, due to the alignment to the Planalto Palace of the Republic’s attorney general, Augusto Aras, and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). “The Supreme Court, for its part, is reluctant to provoke a constitutional crisis and bring an incumbent president to trial,” says the text on the Supreme Court.

‘Spending Spree’



With the legal route “blocked” for political reasons, the British newspaper bets on the economy as the stepping stone for Bolsonaro’s political plans. “The most potent threat to Bolsonaro’s re-election hopes may well turn out to be economic rather than legal,” the editorial reckons. “Brazil’s rapid economic recovery from the pandemic is faltering; some analysts are forecasting growth to turn negative next year. The stock market is having its worst performance since 2014, the real weakened and the country’s risk premium rose.”

calls the Executive’s plan to pay R$400 in the new Auxlio Brasil only in 2022 a “pre-election spending spree.” “The government’s fiscal indiscipline and the specter of double-digit inflation have already led the independent Central Bank to raise interest rates,” the text states.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, remembered as a former guru of fiscal orthodoxy and, today, as someone who lent itself to the financing of the social program with electoral visas. The stampede of your team after the change in the spending ceiling is also mentioned. “Four of his team have waived the decision; Guedes may wish to have listened more carefully,” says the



.